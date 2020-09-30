South & West regions drive sales for Triumph; opens new outlet in city

Left Menu
'Khivraj Triumph', a 5,000 square foot outlet here, would retail the entire product portfolio comprising 13 motorcycles, Triumph Motorcycles Business Head Shoeb Farooq said. "Chennai is an important market for us.

Buoyed by strong sales in South and Western regions of the country, British premium motorcycle maker Triumph opened a new outlet here on Wednesday to further strengthen its presence in Tamil Nadu. 'Khivraj Triumph', a 5,000 square foot outlet here, would retail the entire product portfolio comprising 13 motorcycles, Triumph Motorcycles Business Head Shoeb Farooq said.

"Chennai is an important market for us. Almost 75 per cent of premium motorcycle business in India is driven from South and Western regions," he said.

"Having associated with Khivraj Group for this important market gives us a lot of confidence and we hope that we will be able to deliver the most premium brand experience. We expect that Khivraj Triumph Chennai will soon be a hub for all motorcyclists in the region", he said.

The launch of the dealership also saw a customer getting the 2,500 cc Triumph Rocket 3R. Farooq said the company has put in place Standard Operating Procedures following the COVID-19 situation, at its dealerships, including sanitisation of motorcycles, home test rides and deliveries to customers.

Customers can also visit the Triumph website to book test rides and take up customisation of their motorcycles, he added..

