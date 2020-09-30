SJVN eyes Rs 2,800 cr turnover in FY21

Left Menu
As per the targets set in the MoU, SJVN shall strive to achieve 9,680 million units of electricity generation during 2020-21 under ‘Excellent’ category. While reiterating his belief in team SJVN, Sharma said SJVN is vigorously marching forward for achieving installed capacity of 5,000 MW by 2023; 12,000 MW by 2030 and 25,000 MW by the year 2040.

State-owned power producer SJVN has set a turnover target of Rs 2,800 crore for the current fiscal year under an MoU inked with the power ministry. As per the targets set in the MoU, SJVN shall strive to achieve 9,680 million units of electricity generation during 2020-21 under ‘Excellent’ category. Further, SJVN will have capital expenditure target of Rs 2,880 crore and turnover target of Rs 2,800 crore under ‘Excellent’ category along with other targets related to operational efficiency and project monitoring. The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Power Secretary S N Sahai and SJVN CMD NandLal Sharma through video conferencing on Wednesday.

Sharma informed the power secretary that with an installed capacity of 2,016 MW, SJVN has already paid a dividend of Rs 864.56 crore to its shareholders for 2019-20 against Rs 844.91 crore paid during the previous financial year. He further said SJVN has bagged two solar projects - 100 MW Dholera Solar Power Project and 100 MW Raghanesda Solar Power Project - at tariffs of Rs 2.80 per unit and Rs 2.73 per unit, respectively from Gujarat Urja Nigam Ltd.

Sharma said SJVN is implementing 13 hydro projects in Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Nepal and Bhutan. Besides, SJVN is implementing 1,320 MW Buxar Thermal Power Project in Bihar. He further said SJVN is pursuing power projects in India and in neighbouring countries and is also in talks with the Nepalese government and Arunachal Pradesh government to tap hydro potential in their territories. While reiterating his belief in team SJVN, Sharma said SJVN is vigorously marching forward for achieving installed capacity of 5,000 MW by 2023; 12,000 MW by 2030 and 25,000 MW by the year 2040.

