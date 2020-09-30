Lupin launches generic metastatic breast cancer drug in US

Left Menu
Drug firm Lupin on Wednesday said it has launched Lapatinib tablets, used in treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer, in the US market.

Updated: 30-09-2020
Drug firm Lupin on Wednesday said it has launched Lapatinib tablets, used in treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer, in the US market. The company has launched Lapatinib tablets in the strength of 250 mg after its alliance partner Natco Pharma received final approval for its abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA), Lupin said in a statement.

The product is a generic version of Novartis Pharmaceutical Corporation's Tykerb tablets in the same strength, it added. According to IQVIA MAT June 2020 data, Lapatinib tablets had annual sales of approximately USD 61 million (about Rs 450 crore) in the US, the statement said.

The tablets are indicated in combination with Capecitabine for treatment of patients with advanced or metastatic breast cancer whose tumours overexpress human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2), and who have received prior therapy including an anthracycline, a taxane and trastuzumab, it added. The product is also indicated in combination with Letrozole for the treatment of postmenopausal women with hormone-receptor positive metastatic breast cancer that overexpresses the HER2 receptor, for whom hormonal therapy is indicated, Lupin said.

Shares of Lupin on Wednesday closed 0.91 per cent higher at Rs 1,007.10 per scrip on the BSE..

