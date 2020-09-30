Left Menu
TCS to be collected by seller from Oct 1 only if turnover exceeds Rs 10 cr: CBDT

The CBDT on Wednesday said a seller would be required to collect tax collected at source (TCS) from October 1 only if his turnover exceeds Rs 10 crore in the last financial year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2020 19:40 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 19:34 IST
The CBDT on Wednesday said a seller would be required to collect tax collected at source (TCS) from October 1 only if his turnover exceeds Rs 10 crore in the last financial year. The Finance Act, 2020 has amended the provisions relating to TCS with effect from October 1, 2020, to provide that a seller of goods shall collect tax at the rate of 0.1 percent (0.075 percent up to March 31, 2021) if the receipt of sale consideration from a buyer exceeds Rs 50 lakh in the financial year. "... this TCS shall be applicable only on the amount received on or after 1st October 2020," the CBDT said. In a statement, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) clarified that TCS shall be applicable only on the amount received on or after October 1, 2020, and a seller would be required to collect TCS only if his turnover exceeds Rs 10 crore in the last financial year

Moreover, the export of goods has been exempted from the applicability of the provisions of TCS, it added. The CBDT said there are only around 3.5 lakh persons who have disclosed business turnover of more than Rs 10 crore in FY 2018-19 whereas active deductors/collectors as on date stand at more than 18 lakh. Therefore, the collection under these new provisions would be required to be made by very few persons who in most cases would already be complying with the existing provisions of tax deducted at source (TDS)/TCS. The CBDT said due to the high threshold for the collector and exceptionally low rate of TCS, this TCS would neither result in a new compliance burden on the collector nor cause any difficulty for the collector.

