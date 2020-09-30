Left Menu
Sharp develops device to reduce coronavirus risk through Plasmacluster technology

Japanese conglomerate Sharp Corporation on Wednesday said it has developed a device equipped with Plasmacluster technology which reduces infectious titer of airborne novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2).

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2020 22:43 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 22:43 IST
Japanese conglomerate Sharp Corporation on Wednesday said it has developed a device equipped with Plasmacluster technology which reduces infectious titer of airborne novel coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2). The devise exposed airborne novel coronavirus to Plasmacluster ions for approximately 30 seconds and effectively reduced the infectious titer of the virus by more than 90 per cent, a statement said. In 2004, Sharp had demonstrated the effectiveness of Plasmacluster technology against feline (cat) coronavirus, a member of the Coronaviridae family. Now, Sharp has demonstrated its effectiveness against SARS-CoV-2 in airborne droplets, it said.

The company plans to introduce products based on the technology in several markets, including India. * * * * Mitsubishi Electric India launches new version of GOC43 Mitsubishi Electric India's Factory Automation & Industrial Division recently launched the latest and advanced version of Graphic Operation Controller 'GOC43'. The latest version has been designed, developed and manufactured in India by Mitsubishi Electric, supporting the government's 'Make in India' initiative, a statement said.

It has been designed specifically to meet the requirements of variety of automation needs. GOC43 is suitable for applications in various industries such as automotive, pharma, textile, among others. * * * * DGFT asks exporters to submit by Oct 7 onion shipment ICLCs opened before Sep 14 The Commerce Ministry's arm DGFT on Wednesday asked exporters to submit copies of ICLCs (irrevocable commercial letter of credit) opened before September 14 for shipment of onions by October 7.  An ICLC is a financial tool used by banks to guarantee obligations of a buyer to a seller.  On September 14, the government banned exports of onion of all varieties.

In a trade notice, the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) said that the submission of ICLCs with the DGFT regional authorities (RAs) is only meant to assess the total quantity of onion for which ICLCs have been opened before September 14. The submission "by no means" provides the exporters any right to claim registration of their ICLCs to ship onions, the trade notice to members of trade and regional authorities of the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) added.

