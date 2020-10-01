Left Menu
S Chand's Learnflix app sees a seven-fold jump in the first eight months of launch

S Chand, one of India's largest and oldest educational content company's affordable education app - 'Learnflix' saw a seven-fold subscriber jump in paid subscribers the first eight months of launch since January 2020.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2020 12:22 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 12:22 IST
S Chand . Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India] October 1 (ANI/PRNewswire): S Chand, one of India's largest and oldest educational content company's affordable education app - 'Learnflix' saw a seven-fold subscriber jump in paid subscribers the first eight months of launch since January 2020. Learnflix is a personalized learning app that offers comprehensive learning in Math & Science for classes 6 to 10 under the CBSE and ICSE syllabus.

Learnflix has been designed with a Spiral Learning Pedagogy that ensures all concepts are well learned, revised, practiced, and assessed. To uplift made-in-India products, the digital app manifests the country's current spirit of Vocal for Local. Learnflix aims at taking established Indian authors and academicians digital with their personalized content. Some of the renowned names associated with the app include Lakhmir Singh, Manjit Kaur, SK Gupta, Anubhuti Gangal amongst others. The app is currently being used internationally as well.

"We are very happy to give a new dimension to our business model by going digital. Learnflix works on one subscription access to everything model and is one of the most affordable eLearning apps and considering the current time we as a business have priced the app very reasonably compared to other apps in the market. We feel getting quality education will be of utmost importance for the upcoming generation. The app not only caters to B2C consumers like parents but also B2B audiences like principals, school owners, and Math & Science teachers. We are following the mission to provide affordable digital education to kids of our country," said Himanshu Gupta, MD, S Chand on the company's digital product. "Since the launch, we have got 80,000 and more downloads on the play store as well as 20,000 plus paid subscribers on the app. We are expecting to cross the one lakh downloads mark shortly and we are also eyeing the six-figure subscriber mark in the near future," said Vinay Sharma, Head Digital Business, S Chand on the successful early days of the app.

"On Learnflix, the child can choose and create his learning path be it through videos, eBooks, or unlimited questionnaires. Analytics on Learnflix are extremely focused and guiding at every step. Analytics capture the scores, accuracy, progress, time spent, concept-wise coverage, and most importantly it points out the key focus areas with remedial to master the concept," added Sharma. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

