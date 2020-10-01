Left Menu
Mahindra Group appoints Mohit Kapoor as Executive VP, Group CTO

“I am excited to be a part of such a group with diverse business lines and to be working with businesses that have technology-powered innovation at the core of its strategy," Kapoor said on his appointment.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-10-2020 13:04 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 13:04 IST
Diversified conglomerate Mahindra Group on Thursday said it has appointed Mohit Kapoor as Executive Vice President and Group Chief Technology Officer. Kapoor, will be responsible for driving the group's ambitious technology transformation agenda and will report to Anish Shah, Deputy Managing Director and Group CFO, Mahindra Group, a release said

He will also be Technology Head for Financial Services Sector, reporting to Ramesh Iyer, Vice Chairman and MD, Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd, and President Financial Services sector, said the release, adding that he will be part of the leadership team of the Group Corporate Office and Mahindra Financial Services sector. Working closely with Mahindra Group businesses, he will leverage new and emerging technologies to create new business models and transform customer experiences across the group's diverse set of companies, it said. Kapoor joined the group from DBS Bank where he set up the Asia Hub at Hyderabad, the bank's first technology development center outside Singapore, it stated. "Mohit has the right combination of expertise in modern technology, strong leadership ethics and an indomitable spirit to drive excellence while upholding the group's values and purpose; spearheading our ambitions," said Anish Shah. “I am excited to be a part of such a group with diverse business lines and to be working with businesses that have technology-powered innovation at the core of its strategy," Kapoor said on his appointment. Kapoor has led the development of digital banking capabilities focusing on technology innovation across mobile, data, artificial intelligence and cloud, amongst other deep engineering and tech areas, the release said. He has been in technology and operations roles for over 29 years, with the last 17 years in banking and financial service industry. He has also worked with Bank of America and MphasiS, it added.

