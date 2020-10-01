Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swedish c.bankers ready to use all tools if recovery hits trouble

But with many countries reimposing restrictions due to a spike in new COVID-19 infections, recovery could yet stall. "If we need to make monetary policy more expansionary, an expansion of the balance sheet is probably more effective than a negative policy rate," Deputy Governor Anna Breman said.

Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2020 14:03 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 14:03 IST
Swedish c.bankers ready to use all tools if recovery hits trouble

Sweden's central bank is willing to use all the tools at its disposal, including a rate cut, to fight any setbacks to the ongoing recovery, the minutes of the Riksbank's September policy meeting showed on Thursday.

Sweden's economy is climbing back from a deep plunge in the second quarter and the central bank has said its package of measures to fight the pandemic has worked. But with many countries reimposing restrictions due to a spike in new COVID-19 infections, recovery could yet stall.

"If we need to make monetary policy more expansionary, an expansion of the balance sheet is probably more effective than a negative policy rate," Deputy Governor Anna Breman said. The central bank has left its benchmark repo rate at 0% since December while launching a 500 billion crown ($56 billion) asset purchase programme as well as other measures to maintain liquidity in the financial system and credit flowing to banks and households.

While the central bank has not ruled out a rate cut, it remains loathe to go back into negative territory - where it was for nearly five years between 2015 and 2019 - with Breman saying rates could get stuck below zero. "This makes it less attractive to reintroduce a negative policy rate as potentially negative side-effects ... will be greater the longer the policy rate is negative," she said.

Deputy Governor Per Jansson said a rate cut would be needed if confidence in the inflation target eroded. Sweden's economy is expected to contract around 3.6% this year, much less than feared in the spring and a much better outcome than that seen for much of the rest of Europe.

The Riksbank left policy unchanged on Sept. 22. ($1 = 8.9331 Swedish crowns)

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Jaishankar greets Chinese people, govt on occasion of China's founding day

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday greeted his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi as well as the government and the people of China on the occasion of the 71st anniversary of the founding of the country. Extend my felicitations to ...

EU leaders to tell China to meet 2019-2020 trade deadlines

European Union leaders will call on China to finalize a stalled investment agreement by the end of the year and again criticize Beijing over its security crackdown in Hong Kong, according to a draft summit statement seen by Reuters.EU leade...

Soccer-Peru's Alianza set record for longest winless run in Libertadores

Alianza Lima set an unwanted record in South Americas Copa Libertadores when they drew 2-2 at home to Estudiantes de Merida and extended their winless run in the competition to 22 matches -- the longest in its 60-year history. The Peruvian ...

4,327 urban local bodies declared open defecation-free under Swachh Bharat: HUA

Over 4,300 urban local bodies have so far been declared open defecation-free in the country under the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban, the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said on Thursday. The ministry said it has been made possible th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020