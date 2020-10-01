Left Menu
Development News Edition

Don't just think about it.... Do it!!! And 'Do It For Your Heart!' Concept Medical champions a cause

According to the World Health Organization, cardiovascular diseases are the number one cause of death globally, taking an estimated 17.9 million lives each year. Despite this alarming number, most people do little to keep a check on their hearts.

ANI | Surat (Gujarat) | Updated: 01-10-2020 14:06 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 14:06 IST
Don't just think about it.... Do it!!! And 'Do It For Your Heart!' Concept Medical champions a cause
Do It For Your Heart. Image Credit: ANI

Surat (Gujarat) [India] October 1 (ANI/PNN): According to the World Health Organization, cardiovascular diseases are the number one cause of death globally, taking an estimated 17.9 million lives each year. Despite this alarming number, most people do little to keep a check on their hearts. Most people fail to realize that they can take tiny steps every day towards better heart health. Simple things like watching what we eat, portion control, light physical exercise, and de-stressing can take a lot of pressure off our hearts.

Keeping this in mind, Concept Medical has launched a fun digital campaign #DoItForYourHeart on World Heart Day. The campaign aims to create awareness about how we all can do little things in our daily life to keep our heart healthy. The campaign also highlights how easy it is to prevent health issues. More often than not, it does not require special effort or excessive spending. All it needs is discipline and genuine care and concern for your heart.

Concept Medical's 'Do it for your heart' campaign also reminds us how we are willing to put in extra efforts to help others but overlook our own health's basic needs. We owe our hearts at least this much for beating for us non-stop. Something as effortless as smiling can reduce stress by 52 per cent, and just 30 minutes of walking a day can improve your heart's functioning by 50 per cent. Quitting the addictive habit of smoking has a dual benefit - it helps improve our health and protects those around us from the ill-effects of passive smoking.

Many of us have adopted many healthy habits in this lockdown unknowingly, like minimizing eating outside junk food and exercising at home. Even spending time with the family instead of commuting to work has had a positive impact on our health. If you have done any of the activities mentioned above, put it up on social media with the hashtag #DoItForYourHeart and tag @conceptmedicals and your story will be widely circulated. Your story shall influence and inspire people on the importance of caring for their hearts today for themselves and their loved ones.

For more details visit: www.conceptmedical.com This story is provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Jaishankar greets Chinese people, govt on occasion of China's founding day

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday greeted his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi as well as the government and the people of China on the occasion of the 71st anniversary of the founding of the country. Extend my felicitations to ...

EU leaders to tell China to meet 2019-2020 trade deadlines

European Union leaders will call on China to finalize a stalled investment agreement by the end of the year and again criticize Beijing over its security crackdown in Hong Kong, according to a draft summit statement seen by Reuters.EU leade...

Soccer-Peru's Alianza set record for longest winless run in Libertadores

Alianza Lima set an unwanted record in South Americas Copa Libertadores when they drew 2-2 at home to Estudiantes de Merida and extended their winless run in the competition to 22 matches -- the longest in its 60-year history. The Peruvian ...

4,327 urban local bodies declared open defecation-free under Swachh Bharat: HUA

Over 4,300 urban local bodies have so far been declared open defecation-free in the country under the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban, the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said on Thursday. The ministry said it has been made possible th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020