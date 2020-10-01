Left Menu
London stocks track Asia higher on U.S. stimulus hopes; Halfords jumps

Markets globally held steady after the Trump administration on Wednesday proposed stimulus measures worth $1.5 trillion, including a $20 billion aid for the airline industry. British Environment Secretary George Eustice said the government was seeking to avoid a full national lockdown to prevent unemployment soaring into the millions.

London-listed shares followed Asia higher on Thursday on hopes of more U.S. stimulus, while sentiment at home was lifted by signs the government would not impose another sweeping national lockdown to contain a resurgence in COVID-19 cases. Markets globally held steady after the Trump administration on Wednesday proposed stimulus measures worth $1.5 trillion, including a $20 billion aid for the airline industry.

British Environment Secretary George Eustice said the government was seeking to avoid a full national lockdown to prevent unemployment soaring into the millions. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index climbed 0.7% with insurance and banking stocks leading gains, while the mid-cap index rose 0.4%.

"The government's call to avoid a national lockdown has helped the market gain some ground (while) seeing some fresh money coming in on the back of a new quarter," said Keith Temperton, a trader at Forte Securities. The FTSE 100 has traded in a range-bound manner over the past month as fresh movement curbs and rising COVID-19 infections offset hopes for an economic revival on the back of fresh stimulus measures.

Sentiment on Thursday was lifted as a survey showed British factory activity grew for the fourth month in a row in September and the sector cut the fewest jobs since before the COVID-19 lockdown. Shares of Rolls-Royce dropped 6.4% after the aero-engine maker said it planned to raise 2 billion pounds ($2.6 billion) from shareholders, 1 billion pounds from the bond market and secure further loans to rebuild its balance sheet after the pandemic.

Retailer Halfords surged 20.2% to its highest level since June 2019 after it raised its first-half profit outlook as it continued to benefit from a cycling boom during the pandemic.

