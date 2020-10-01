Left Menu
Development News Edition

H&M, STMicro results boost European stocks at start of new quarter

European stocks rose on Thursday as Swedish retailer H&M and French-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics jumped after reporting forecast-beating results, while hopes of more U.S. stimulus aided global sentiment. The retail index rose 1.6% to lead sectoral gains. Paris-listed shares of STMicroelectronics jumped 6.1% after it forecast 2020 sales above previous estimates and said a sharp rise in automotive and microcontroller demand helped third-quarter preliminary results.

Reuters | Updated: 01-10-2020 14:16 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 14:16 IST
H&M, STMicro results boost European stocks at start of new quarter

European stocks rose on Thursday as Swedish retailer H&M and French-Italian chipmaker STMicroelectronics jumped after reporting forecast-beating results, while hopes of more U.S. stimulus aided global sentiment. H&M surged 6.2% as it reported a third-quarter profit above analysts' expectations and said sales continued to recover in September. The retail index rose 1.6% to lead sectoral gains.

Paris-listed shares of STMicroelectronics jumped 6.1% after it forecast 2020 sales above previous estimates and said a sharp rise in automotive and microcontroller demand helped third-quarter preliminary results. Shares of peers Infineon Technologies, Dialog Semiconductor, ASMI and ASML gained between 2.0% and 5.3%.

After European markets ended the third quarter subdued on worries about a resurgence in European COVID-19 cases, Brexit deal and the U.S. presidential election, the mood brightened on Thursday amid signs of progress of a stimulus bill in Washington. "The renewed optimism regarding a deal led to a decent enough start in Europe," Connor Campbell, financial analyst at SpreadEx wrote in a note. "If a deal doesn't materialise tonight ... the markets could wakeup with a nasty hangover."

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.5%, but came off session highs, with bourses in Paris and London up about 0.7%. German stocks edged up 0.1%, weighed down by a 10.7% slump in drugs company Bayer after it flagged that adjusted profit may slip next year and it may have to write down the value of agriculture assets by close to 10 billion euros.

A final reading of German manufacturing activity in September showed recovery accelerated, with IHS Markit's Purchasing Managers index (PMI) rising to 56.4, even though it was below a flash estimate of 56.6. Spanish and French PMI readings were better than expected, while the broader euro zone recovery was in line with expectations.

British retailer Halfords raced 20% higher after raising its first-half profit outlook as a coronavirus-driven cycling boom continues. Italy's Banco BPM rose 1.6% after sources told Reuters that bad loan managers AMCO and Credito Fondiario are in a race to buy loans known as 'unlikely to pay' worth around 1 billion euros from the bank.

Deutsche Telekom rose 2.1% after Goldman Sachs added the company to its conviction list, while Denmark's Orsted gained 3.3% after Berenberg started covering its stock with a "buy" rating.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Jaishankar greets Chinese people, govt on occasion of China's founding day

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday greeted his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi as well as the government and the people of China on the occasion of the 71st anniversary of the founding of the country. Extend my felicitations to ...

EU leaders to tell China to meet 2019-2020 trade deadlines

European Union leaders will call on China to finalize a stalled investment agreement by the end of the year and again criticize Beijing over its security crackdown in Hong Kong, according to a draft summit statement seen by Reuters.EU leade...

Soccer-Peru's Alianza set record for longest winless run in Libertadores

Alianza Lima set an unwanted record in South Americas Copa Libertadores when they drew 2-2 at home to Estudiantes de Merida and extended their winless run in the competition to 22 matches -- the longest in its 60-year history. The Peruvian ...

4,327 urban local bodies declared open defecation-free under Swachh Bharat: HUA

Over 4,300 urban local bodies have so far been declared open defecation-free in the country under the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban, the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry said on Thursday. The ministry said it has been made possible th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020