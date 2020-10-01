Bajaj Auto shares jump 4 pc after Sept sales data

Shares of Bajaj Auto on Thursday jumped 4 per cent after the company reported a 10 per cent increase in its total vehicle sales for September. The stock gained 3.69 per cent to close at Rs 2,985.75 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 8 per cent to Rs 3,111.75.

On the NSE, it rose by 4.09 per cent to settle at Rs 2,999. Bajaj Auto on Thursday reported a 10 per cent increase in its total vehicle sales at 4,41,306 units in September.

The automaker had sold a total of 4,02,035 vehicles in September 2019. In September, Bajaj Auto's exports went up by 14 per cent to 2,12,575 units compared with 1,86,534 units in September 2019.