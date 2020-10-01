Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kia Motors reports highest retail sales in September with Sonet leading charge

The eager acceptance of the Sonet, as well as the robust sales of the Seltos and Carnival, indicates recovery of demand in the domestic market, even more so in anticipation of the festive season, the company said. With two dynamic products like Seltos and Sonet, Kia's dominance in the utility vehicle category continues to grow, it added..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2020 19:30 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 19:29 IST
Kia Motors reports highest retail sales in September with Sonet leading charge
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

Kia Motors India on Thursday said it has registered its highest-ever retail sales in the country last month with recently launched Sonet dominating the compact SUV segment. The company's retail sales last month stood at 18,676 units, over two-fold increase from 7,554 units in September 2019, driven by Sonet which made its debut on September 18, the automaker said in a statement.

The Sonet dominated the compact SUV segment and recorded sale of 9,266 units in just 12 days of its launch, it added. The company's first product for India, the Seltos, also continued its strong performance with 9,079 unit sales last month, the automaker said.

"The Indian auto market is recovering at a better-than-expected pace and we are progressing as per our defined plan. Our third product and the first compact SUV in India, the Kia Sonet, has completely transformed its segment," Kia Motors India Managing Director and CEO Kookhyun Shim said. The Sonet embodies Kia's philosophy of 'The Power to Surprise' and that has shown resonance in the marketplace, as seen in the overwhelming response it has received from Indian customers, he added.

The sales of our other products like Seltos and Carnival are also encouraging, and with this strong product portfolio, the company is confident of continuing the positive forward momentum, Shim noted. He added that the company has been constantly elevating its production capacity to meet the pre-COVID level of operations, and till now, have been successful in doing this too.

"This not only allows us to contribute to the revival of the Indian auto industry but also helps us bring notable growth for our business and bring down the waiting period of our vehicles," Shim added. With a competitive product line-up, Kia Motors is confident of meeting rising demand from customers, with the festive season around the corner, he noted. "Bookings for the Sonet continue to rise on a daily basis which stands over 35,000 till now while there is a strong, consistent demand for the Seltos as well," Shim said.

Apart from domestic sales, Kia is also aggressive towards making India as an export hub with over 70 identified export markets, aiming to trade 50,000 units of Sonet overseas within the next twelve months, he added. The eager acceptance of the Sonet, as well as the robust sales of the Seltos and Carnival, indicates recovery of demand in the domestic market, even more so in anticipation of the festive season, the company said.

With two dynamic products like Seltos and Sonet, Kia's dominance in the utility vehicle category continues to grow, it added..

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

MEA slams Pakistan over its Babri Masjid verdict remarks, says India a mature democracy where everyone follows rule of law

Indian on Thursday slammed Pakistans remarks of the recent court verdict on the Babri Masjid demolition case and said the neighbouring county with its coercive apparatus might find it difficult to understand ethos of democracy where both th...

Andhra reports 6,751 new COVID-19 cases, 41 deaths

Andhra Pradesh reported 6,751 new COVID-19 cases and 41 deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health department informed on Thursday. With these new cases, the total number of positive cases has surged to 7,00,235, including 57,858 active ...

Cycling-Trek-Segafredo suspend Simmons after controversial tweet

Trek-Segafredo have suspended junior world champion Quinn Simmons after he made divisive, incendiary, and detrimental statements online, the WorldTour team said.The 19-year-old Americans response to a tweet about U.S. President Donald Trump...

Likhitha Infrastructure IPO extended; price band cut

Oil and gas pipeline infrastructure service provider Likhitha Infrastructures initial public offer has been extended till October 7 and the price band has also been revised lower to Rs 116-120 per share, according to an update on the NSE. T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020