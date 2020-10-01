Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tata Motors reports 5 pc increase in total sales in July-Sep quarter

Tata Motors on Thursday reported a 5.09 per cent increase in total sales to 1,10,379 units in the second quarter of the current fiscal. Despite challenges owing to rising COVID-19 cases across the country, supply-side has been progressively improving, he noted. Total commercial vehicle sales of the auto major during the second quarter stood at 52,094 units, down 24 per cent from 68,556 units in the same period of the 2019-20 fiscal..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2020 20:37 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 20:19 IST
Tata Motors reports 5 pc increase in total sales in July-Sep quarter
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Tata Motors on Thursday reported a 5.09 per cent increase in total sales to 1,10,379 units in the second quarter of the current fiscal. The company had sold a total of 1,05,031units in the same period last fiscal, Tata Motors said in a statement.

Total domestic sales were up 13 per cent to 1,06,888 units from 94,454 units in July-September period last year, it added. Passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market during the period under review stood at 54,794 units as against 25,898 units in the same quarter last fiscal, over two-fold increase.

"Passenger vehicle industry witnessed recovery in Q2FY21, supported by festive sales in some regions and continued benefit from pent-up demand across the country. In September 2020, wholesales were higher than retail ahead of the festive season," Tata Motors President Passenger Vehicles Business Unit Shailesh Chandra said. Despite challenges owing to rising COVID-19 cases across the country, supply-side has been progressively improving, he noted.

Total commercial vehicle sales of the auto major during the second quarter stood at 52,094 units, down 24 per cent from 68,556 units in the same period of the 2019-20 fiscal..

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Army slams state-sponsored social media campaign from Pak to defame it

The Indian Army on Thursday slammed Pakistan for carrying out a malicious social media campaign targeting one of its senior officers with a larger aim to defame the force. In a statement, the Army said it is a secular organisation and all o...

KVIC organises events for artisans ahead of Gandhi Jayanti

On the eve of Gandhi Jayanti, the Khadi and Village Industries Commission KVIC on Thursday organised a series of 150 events to celebrate the life of Mahatma Gandhi and mark his association with the indigenous hand-spun fabric khadi. On the ...

Who will be Kuwait's next crown prince?

Kuwaits Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah died on Tuesday aged 91 and Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah was named the new ruler of the Gulf major oil exporter.Under the constitution, Sheikh Nawaf has up to a year to name a new h...

Two French journalists seriously wounded after shelling in Nagorno-Karabakh

Two French journalists working for Le Monde newspaper were in a serious condition on Thursday after shelling by Azeri forces in the town of Martuni in the Nagorno-Karabakh region and will be repatriated to France as soon as possible, offici...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020