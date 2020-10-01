Left Menu
Development News Edition

CBI books Hyderabad-based firm, its MD for Rs 166-crore bank fraud

The CBI has booked Hyderabad-based Chadalavada Infratech Ltd and its Managing Director for allegedly cheating State Bank of India to the tune of over Rs 166 crore, officials said on Thursday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2020 20:19 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 20:19 IST
CBI books Hyderabad-based firm, its MD for Rs 166-crore bank fraud

The CBI has booked Hyderabad-based Chadalavada Infratech Ltd and its Managing Director for allegedly cheating State Bank of India to the tune of over Rs 166 crore, officials said on Thursday. The company deals in electricity infrastructure such as transmission, distribution and construction of sub-stations and was contractor in projects in Assam, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka and Maharashtra, they said.

Initially, the company started participating in tenders of Rs 25 crore and gradually started getting orders from various state electricity boards, they said. The company has been doing business with State Bank of India since 2006 with an initial credit limit of Rs seven crore, which was increased to Rs 243 crore within four years, they said.

From January 2011, the accounts of the company started becoming irregular and finally declared non performing assets on April 15, 2011, SBI has alleged in its complaint, which is now part of the CBI FIR. The bank has alleged that forensic audit of the company showed transferred Rs 6.5 crore to companies without any trade relations.

The company allegedly paid quid pro quo to guarantors whose collateral was shown to get funds from the bank, it said. The company accounts were restructured twice without taking any additional fund-based exposure, it alleged.

The audit found alleged irregularities in the issuance of letters of credit and quid-pro-wuo transactions, diversion and misappropriation of funds causing a loss of Rs 166.93 crore to the bank.  Besides the company, the CBI has also booked its Managing Director Chadalavada Ravindra Babu under IPC sections related to criminal conspiracy and cheating and provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, they said..

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Army slams state-sponsored social media campaign from Pak to defame it

The Indian Army on Thursday slammed Pakistan for carrying out a malicious social media campaign targeting one of its senior officers with a larger aim to defame the force. In a statement, the Army said it is a secular organisation and all o...

KVIC organises events for artisans ahead of Gandhi Jayanti

On the eve of Gandhi Jayanti, the Khadi and Village Industries Commission KVIC on Thursday organised a series of 150 events to celebrate the life of Mahatma Gandhi and mark his association with the indigenous hand-spun fabric khadi. On the ...

Who will be Kuwait's next crown prince?

Kuwaits Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah died on Tuesday aged 91 and Crown Prince Sheikh Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Sabah was named the new ruler of the Gulf major oil exporter.Under the constitution, Sheikh Nawaf has up to a year to name a new h...

Two French journalists seriously wounded after shelling in Nagorno-Karabakh

Two French journalists working for Le Monde newspaper were in a serious condition on Thursday after shelling by Azeri forces in the town of Martuni in the Nagorno-Karabakh region and will be repatriated to France as soon as possible, offici...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020