Left Menu
Development News Edition

AI cancels all Frankfurt flights till Oct 14 as Germany withdraws permission to operate them

Lufthansa said on Tuesday it had applied for continuation of the special flights it was allowed to operate until the end of September but would now have to cancel the flights because of the "unexpected rejection". The German carrier said it "sincerely urges" Indian authorities to work together with the German government to establish a temporary travel agreement between both the countries.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-10-2020 21:40 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 21:40 IST
AI cancels all Frankfurt flights till Oct 14 as Germany withdraws permission to operate them

Air India has cancelled all 12 flights between Frankfurt and India till October 14 after Germany withdrew permission to operate them, said senior government officials on Thursday. Two days ago, Lufthansa said it will have to cancel all "planned flights" between India and Germany from September 30 to October 20 because of an "unexpected rejection" of its flight schedule by the Indian authorities.

The government officials said Thursday the airline has cancelled 10 Delhi-Frankfurt flights and two Bengaluru-Frankfurt flights that were scheduled till October 14. "The permission for all Frankfurt flights till October 14 has been withdrawn by the German authorities," said one of the officials.

Air India did not respond to the request for a statement from PTI on this matter. Lufthansa said on Tuesday it had applied for continuation of the special flights it was allowed to operate until the end of September but would now have to cancel the flights because of the "unexpected rejection".

The German carrier said it "sincerely urges" Indian authorities to work together with the German government to establish a temporary travel agreement between both the countries. However, Indian aviation regulator DGCA said Tuesday that there are restrictions in place for Indian nationals desiring to travel to Germany which was putting Indian carriers at a significant disadvantage resulting in inequitable distribution of traffic in favour of Lufthansa.

"As against Indian carriers operating 3-4 flights a week, Lufthansa operated 20 flights a week. In spite of this disparity we offered to clear 7 flights a week for Lufthansa which was not accepted by them. Negotiations continue," it noted. Scheduled international passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 23 due to the coronavirus lockdown. However, special flights have been permitted under "air bubble" arrangements India has formed with 16 countries, including Germany.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

IPL 13: Kohli shares heartwarming post to celebrate his camaraderie with AB de Villiers

Sharing a heartwarming picture with teammate AB de Villiers as a tribute to their friendship, Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday said the most special thing about sport is mutual respect you share with your fell...

France accuses Turkey of sending Syrian jihadists to Nagorno-Karabakh

French President Emmanuel Macron accused Turkey on Thursday of sending Syrian jihadists to fight in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, a move that he said changed the situation. Turkey, a close ally of Muslim Azerbaijan, has denied sending merc...

Russia arrests two men for stealing icon donated by Putin to island monastery

Russian authorities said on Thursday they had arrested two men suspected of tunnelling their way by night into an island monastery and stealing a Russian Orthodox icon donated years earlier by President Vladimir Putin. The FSB security serv...

COVID-19: Next sero survey in Delhi to begin within fortnight, says health minister

The next serological survey to check for the prevalence of antibodies against the novel coronavirus among people will start in Delhi within a fortnight, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Thursday. Seroprevalence of antibodies to COVID-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020