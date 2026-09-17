Juergen Klopp, the coach of Germany's national football team, voiced his concern over the country's national pride being commandeered by extremist factions.

In a recent press conference, he indirectly referred to the far-right party, the Alternative for Germany (AfD), following their significant electoral success in Saxony-Anhalt.

Klopp's remarks focused on promoting a sentiment of 'positive patriotism,' encouraging Germans to express love for their country without bearing the burden of historical extremism.