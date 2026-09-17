Reclaiming National Pride: Klopp’s Call for 'Positive Patriotism'

Juergen Klopp, Germany's national football coach, emphasized the importance of reclaiming national pride from extremist factions. His statements came after the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) electoral win. He urged Germans to embrace their national identity positively, fostering inclusivity without being associated with exclusionary ideologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 22:15 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 22:15 IST
Reclaiming National Pride: Klopp’s Call for 'Positive Patriotism'

Juergen Klopp, the coach of Germany's national football team, voiced his concern over the country's national pride being commandeered by extremist factions.

In a recent press conference, he indirectly referred to the far-right party, the Alternative for Germany (AfD), following their significant electoral success in Saxony-Anhalt.

Klopp's remarks focused on promoting a sentiment of 'positive patriotism,' encouraging Germans to express love for their country without bearing the burden of historical extremism.

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