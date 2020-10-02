Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 6 % Indian-Americans living below poverty line: Report

We hope that the report will lead to an increased focus on this topic, followed by targeted measures to make a positive difference," Rangaswami said. According to Kapoor, while the study provides a detailed analysis of the impoverished populations of the Indian American community, Indian Americans are still less likely to be living in poverty compared to white, Black and Hispanic Americans..

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-10-2020 06:46 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 06:46 IST
Over 6 % Indian-Americans living below poverty line: Report

An estimated 6.5 per cent of the 4.2 million Indian-Americans are living below the poverty line and the COVID-19 pandemic is likely to increase the poverty among members of the community, according to a latest research. Results of the research “A Study of Poverty in the Indian American Population,” conducted by Devesh Kapur and Jashan Bajwaat of Johns Hopkins’ Paul Nitze School of Advanced International Studies, were released during the Indiaspora Philanthropy Summit 2020 on Thursday.

The incident of poverty is greater among Bengali and Punjabi speaking Indian Americans, Kapoor said. About one-third are not in the labour force and about a fifth of them are not American citizens, Kapoor said.

“With this report, we wanted to draw attention to the plight of the most underprivileged Indian Americans,” said MR Rangaswami, founder of Indiaspora. "With COVID-19 wrecking health and economic havoc, this is an appropriate moment to raise awareness and discuss the issue of poverty that exists in our otherwise affluent community. We hope that the report will lead to an increased focus on this topic, followed by targeted measures to make a positive difference," Rangaswami said.

According to Kapoor, while the study provides a detailed analysis of the impoverished populations of the Indian American community, Indian Americans are still less likely to be living in poverty compared to white, Black and Hispanic Americans..

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

Britain, EU split on state aid in crunch week of trade talks - sources

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Trump says he condemns all white supremacists including "Proud Boys"

President Donald Trump on Thursday condemned all white supremacists including the Proud Boys, an organization identified as a hate group, following comments he made in the first presidential debate earlier this week that were viewed as embo...

Boeing picks South Carolina over Seattle for 787 production

Boeing said Thursday it will shut down the original assembly line for its two-aisle 787 jetliner near Seattle and consolidate the planes production in South Carolina as the airline industry tries to weather the global pandemic. The move wil...

After bitter debate, Trump, Biden to speak at charity event

After a week in which they brawled in a debate and flayed each other on the campaign trail, President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden were making appearances Thursday night at an annual event meant to promote collegiality and good humou...

Trump campaign slams plan to change debate rules after unruly Cleveland encounter

President Donald Trumps re-election campaign on Thursday rejected calls for new rules to govern the next two debates between him and Democratic challenger Joe Biden but said the president planned on participating in the events. Following Tu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020