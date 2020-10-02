Royal Enfield sales fall 1 pc to 60,041 units in Sept

Motorcycle maker Royal Enfield on Friday reported a 1 per cent increase in its total sales at 60,041 units in September. The company had sold a total of 59,500 units in the corresponding month last year, Royal Enfield said in a statement.

Domestic sales were at 55,910 units last month as against 54,858 units in September 2019, a growth of two per cent, it said. Exports were, however, down 11 per cent to 4,131 units as compared to 4,642 units in the year-ago month, the company added.