PNB donates Rs 40 lakh to PM Cares Fund under Digital Apnayen campaign

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has donated Rs 40.14 lakh to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund to encourage digital banking under the Digital India initiative. The country's second-largest public sector lender has launched a campaign titled Digital Apnayen being organised from August 15 to March 31 next year.

It has committed to contribute Rs 5 towards the PM CARES Fund on behalf of each customer on-boarding the digital platform. As of now, more than 8 lakh customers have contributed under the six parameters of the campaign. "The Ministry of Finance is very appreciative of PNB's initiative of educating and encouraging a wide range of demographics of the customers to use digital banking channels, which support the government's Digital India initiative," said Debashish Panda, Secretary at the Department of Financial Services.

Out of 1,09 lakh PNB branches, almost 5,000 have been instrumental in enrolling more than 100 customers on digital platforms. These branches include metro, urban, semi-urban and rural areas. PNB's Managing Director and CEO S S Mallikarjuna Rao said the Digital Apnayen campaign aims to ensure that government services and benefits are made available to citizens electronically and make India digitally empowered.

"With the evolving force of customer expectations, PNB has been continuously taking formative steps towards enhancing our digital channels and making it seamless and user friendly," he said in a statement issued late on Thursday.