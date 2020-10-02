Left Menu
Development News Edition

PNB donates Rs 40 lakh to PM Cares Fund under Digital Apnayen campaign

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has donated Rs 40.14 lakh to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund to encourage digital banking under the Digital India initiative.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-10-2020 11:48 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 11:46 IST
PNB donates Rs 40 lakh to PM Cares Fund under Digital Apnayen campaign
The campaign aims to ensure that government services and benefits are made available to citizens electronically.. Image Credit: ANI

Punjab National Bank (PNB) has donated Rs 40.14 lakh to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund to encourage digital banking under the Digital India initiative. The country's second-largest public sector lender has launched a campaign titled Digital Apnayen being organised from August 15 to March 31 next year.

It has committed to contribute Rs 5 towards the PM CARES Fund on behalf of each customer on-boarding the digital platform. As of now, more than 8 lakh customers have contributed under the six parameters of the campaign. "The Ministry of Finance is very appreciative of PNB's initiative of educating and encouraging a wide range of demographics of the customers to use digital banking channels, which support the government's Digital India initiative," said Debashish Panda, Secretary at the Department of Financial Services.

Out of 1,09 lakh PNB branches, almost 5,000 have been instrumental in enrolling more than 100 customers on digital platforms. These branches include metro, urban, semi-urban and rural areas. PNB's Managing Director and CEO S S Mallikarjuna Rao said the Digital Apnayen campaign aims to ensure that government services and benefits are made available to citizens electronically and make India digitally empowered.

"With the evolving force of customer expectations, PNB has been continuously taking formative steps towards enhancing our digital channels and making it seamless and user friendly," he said in a statement issued late on Thursday.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

Corporate relationships more than big-ticket lending for SBI now: Chairman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka to attend prayer meeting for Hathras victim at Delhi's Valmiki Temple today

In the wake of Hathras incident, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are set to attend a prayer meeting organised by its Delhi unit at citys Valmiki Temple today. The Congress has asked its p...

Battle of Royals in first afternoon game of IPL

The dew factor will go out of the window but the searing heat will be an issue when Royal Challengers Bangalore take on a better prepared Rajasthan Royals in the first of the 10 IPL double-headers here on Saturday. Having played their first...

Modi wishes Trump, Melania quick recover after they test positive for COVID-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday wished US President Donald Trump and his wife Melania Trump a quick recovery after both tested positive for the coronavirusTrump and the first lady have tested positive for the coronavirus, the US pres...

FACTBOX-Reactions to Donald Trump testing positive for coronavirus

U.S. President Donald Trump said in a tweet on Friday that he and his wife Melania had contracted coronavirus and were entering quarantine, just a month before the Nov. 3 presidential election.Trumps tweet revealing that Americas First Coup...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020