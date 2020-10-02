Left Menu
Development News Edition

Warburg Pincus invests Rs 700 cr to acquire equity stake in Home First Finance

The investment is a combination of primary fund raise and secondary sales by existing shareholders, it said. Global private equity firm Warburg Pincus has bought a 25 per cent stake in the housing finance company, according to a source.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-10-2020 13:27 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 13:27 IST
Warburg Pincus invests Rs 700 cr to acquire equity stake in Home First Finance

Home First Finance, True North-backed affordable housing finance firm, on Friday said it has entered into an agreement with Warburg Pincus-affiliate Orange Clove Investments BV for an investment of about Rs 700 crore. The investment is a combination of primary fund raise and secondary sales by existing shareholders, it said.

Global private equity firm Warburg Pincus has bought a 25 per cent stake in the housing finance company, according to a source. As per the agreement, all the existing shareholders including True North Fund V LLP, Aether (Mauritius) Ltd, Bessemer India Capital Holdings, and Bank of Baroda former managing director and CEO P S Jayakumar, have sold their 25 per cent stake on a proportional basis, the source said.

Prior to this transaction, while True North was holding 45.97 per cent, Aether (Mauritius) and Bessemer India owned 30.65 per cent and 16.28 per cent, respectively. The primary investment by Warburg Pincus is of Rs 75 crore and the balance is through the secondary route, the source said.

"Warburg Pincus' investment in Home First at this juncture is an acknowledgement of Home First's inherent strengths," Home First Chief Executive Officer Manoj Viswanathan said in a release.  He added that the company's strong focus on the salaried customer segment, its investments in technology and deep belief in digital processes and payment mechanisms have netted excellent dividends through multiple disruptive events. Warburg Pincus Managing Director Narendra Ostawal said, "Warburg Pincus looks forward to the partnership with True North and towards backing Manoj and the management team in its next phase of expansion." Founded in 2010, Home First has a presence in 60 districts across 11 states and a Union territory with a significant presence in the urbanised regions of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

It targets first-time homebuyers who are typically salaried customers working in small firms or self-employed customers who run small businesses. As of March 31, 2020, Home First had an asset under management (AUM) of Rs 3,618 crore with a net worth of Rs 933 crore and a gross non-performing asset of 0.87 per cent.

It reported a profit after tax was Rs 79.55 crore during the financial year ended March 31, 2020, against Rs 45.72 crore in the previous year. The New York-based Warburg has over USD 53 billion in private equity assets under management invested across 185 companies across sectors and geographies.

Ambit Capital was the lead advisor on the transaction, while Axis Capital was the co-advisor..

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

Corporate relationships more than big-ticket lending for SBI now: Chairman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Shares, oil prices sink after Trump tests positive for virus

US stock futures and Asian shares fell Friday after President Donald Trump said he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the new coronavirus. The future contracts for both the SP 500 and the Dow industrials briefly lost more ...

Unlock 5: Cinema halls in U'khand to open from Oct 15

Uttarakhand government has issued the guidelines for Unlock 5 deciding to permit opening of cinema halls and theatres with up to 50 per cent of their seating capacity in areas outside the containment zones with effect from October 15.&#160;...

Dept of Fertilizers ranked 3rd among 65 ministries/depts in implementing central schemes

Department of Fertilizers has been ranked third out of 65 departmentsministries based on its performance in the implementation of central schemes. It is in second place among 16 economic ministriesdepartments.Department of Fertilizers under...

Russian state journalists among first to receive COVID-19 vaccine outside trial

Russian journalists working for two state-owned media outlets are among the first to be offered the new Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine outside of the framework of a clinical trial, according to one of the outlets and four employees.Russia began...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020