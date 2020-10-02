Left Menu
SAT says no physical hearing till Oct 16 amid COVID-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-10-2020 14:01 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 13:50 IST

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-10-2020 14:01 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 13:50 IST
SAT says no physical hearing till Oct 16 amid COVID-19
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has extended the suspension of physical hearing till Oct 16 amid the coronavirus pandemic. Interim orders, if any, which are operational would remain in force till the next date of hearing, according to a notification.

"... the judicial work of the Tribunal (physical hearing) shall remain suspended till 16th October 2020," SAT said in a notification dated October, 1. The directions already issued and permitted from time to time shall be continued and all earlier orders shall be aligned with the present order and shall remain in force up to and inclusive of October 16.

However, it would keep functioning via video conference from October 5 from 11.30 am to 4.30 pm until further orders, it said. Further, the office of the registry would function from October 5 from 11 am to 4.30 pm on all working days, it added.

Besides, matters fixed for hearing between October 5 to October 16 would be rescheduled from December 18, 2020, to January 8, 2021. Earlier, the tribunal had suspended judicial work till October 1 while continuing to function through video conference.

In case of extreme urgent matters, parties may file cases by adopting standard operating procedures introduced by the tribunal earlier.

