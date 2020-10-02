Left Menu
Development News Edition

Walmart sells Asda to billionaire British brothers and TDR for $8.8 bln

The deal will enable Mohsin and Zuber Issa, who founded petrol station operator EG Group nearly two decades ago, to take Asda back under British ownership for the first time since 1999, when Walmart paid 6.7 billion pounds for the business. The new owners want to drive growth at Britain's third-biggest supermarket chain by expanding its presence into smaller neighbourhood shops to add to its large supermarket format, bringing it more in line with competitors Tesco and Sainsbury's which offer both.

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-10-2020 17:15 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 16:53 IST
Walmart sells Asda to billionaire British brothers and TDR for $8.8 bln
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The British billionaire Issa brothers and private equity group TDR Capital have agreed to buy the British supermarket chain Asda from Walmart for an enterprise value of $8.8 billion and plan to roll out more smaller stores. The deal will enable Mohsin and Zuber Issa, who founded petrol station operator EG Group nearly two decades ago, to take Asda back under British ownership for the first time since 1999, when Walmart paid 6.7 billion pounds for the business.

The new owners want to drive growth at Britain's third-biggest supermarket chain by expanding its presence into smaller neighbourhood shops to add to its large supermarket format, bringing it more in line with competitors Tesco and Sainsbury's which offer both. Walmart will retain an unspecified equity investment in the business, an ongoing commercial relationship and a seat on the board, while British retail veteran Roger Burnley will remain in charge at Asda.

"After a successful period as part of Walmart we are looking forward to helping Asda build a differentiated business that will continue to serve customers brilliantly in communities across the UK," the brothers said. The new owners will invest more than 1 billion pounds in the next three years in Asda to keep prices low and to protect its supply chains.

British finance minister Rishi Sunak welcomed the deal for Asda which will retain its headquarters in the northern English city of Leeds. Britain's highly competitive supermarket sector has been upended this year by the COVID-19 crisis which sparked a jump in sales - and costs - as shoppers stocked up on goods during lengthy lockdowns.

While Asda's sales increased, the chain still lagged market leader Tesco, Sainsbury's, and smaller rival Morrisons. All of the so-called big-four supermarket chains have also faced fierce competition from German discounters Aldi and Lidl in recent years.

In response, Walmart previously sought to sell Asda to Sainsbury's for 7.3 billion pounds but the deal was thwarted by Britain's competition regulator last year. The lower price announced on Friday reflects the integration benefits that a merged Asda-Sainsbury's would have produced.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many mysteries from Season 2, release possible in Jan 2021

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Halep punishes Anisimova to reach last 16

Top seed Simona Halep extracted brutal revenge on American teenager Amanda Anisimova with a 6-0 6-1 victory to move ominously into the fourth round of the French Open on Friday. Anisimova caused a huge upset last year when she comfortably b...

Andhra Pradesh Congress launches signature campaign against farm laws

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee APCC has launched a signature collection campaign on Gandhi Jayanti against the three recently enacted farm laws. Vice President of Andhra Pradesh Congress G Gangadhar and other leaders paid tributes to Mah...

FACTBOX-Reactions to Donald Trump testing positive COVID-19

President Donald Trump, who played down the threat of the coronavirus pandemic for months, said on Friday that he and his wife Melania had tested positive for COVID-19 and were going into quarantine, upending the race for the White House.He...

DRI seizes smuggled gold valued at Rs 17.5 crore, four held

In one of the largest gold recoveries in recent times, the Directorate of Revenue IntelligenceDRI seized 33.5 kg of the yellow metal from a truck in Siliguri, a DRI release said on Friday. The gold is valued at Rs 17.5 crore, it said.The ag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020