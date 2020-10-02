Left Menu
HDFC begins month-long India Homes Fair to woo NRIs

To cash in on festive fervour, mortgage lender HDFC Ltd on Friday said it has started a month-long mega online property show 'India Homes Fair' featuring over 350 projects from more than 175 developers located across 50 Indian cities.

Updated: 02-10-2020 17:06 IST
To cash in on festive fervour, mortgage lender HDFC Ltd on Friday said it has started a month-long mega online property show 'India Homes Fair' featuring over 350 projects from more than 175 developers located across 50 Indian cities. All Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) and Persons of Indian Orgin (PIO) based in London, Singapore and Middle East can look forward to own their dream home in India through just a click by viting the website.

The virtual fair not only offers the ease and convenience of browsing through a wide variety of projects but also helps to compare, shortlist and get in touch with multiple developers on one platform, HDFC Ltd said in a statement. Visitors can view the project photo gallery, access detailed information, explore different configurations and take advantage of various offers provided by the developers, it said.

It further said over 350 projects from cities, including Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, Lucknow, and Vishakhapatnam and Ludhiana, will be on display with varying options like flats, villas and plots worth Rs 35 lakh onwards. Customers can also avail of exclusive offers and value-added benefits during the exhibition, it said.

"We at HDFC have seen demand coming back. In July 2020, HDFC achieved 81 per cent of July 2019 disbursements, better than what we had expected given the lockdown and other restrictions and the subsequent months have been even better," HDFC Managing Director Renu Sud Karnad said. The recent reports by agencies indicate that sales have been improving and this festive season should be much better, it said.

