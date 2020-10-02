Left Menu
Development News Edition

BharatPe aims Rs 1,000 cr loan disbursal to merchants this fiscal

The company said its newly launched BharatLoan product has received an unprecedented response from the merchant community. "Small and medium-sized retail businesses are bouncing back and prepping for the festive season ahead. "BharatPe intends to be the fintech partner of choice for Indian merchants and will continue to launch new products that enable them to grow their businesses," said Nishit Sharma, Chief Revenue Officer, BharatPe.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-10-2020 17:43 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 17:43 IST
BharatPe aims Rs 1,000 cr loan disbursal to merchants this fiscal

Merchant payment facilitating network BharatPe on Friday said it has disbursed Rs 80 crore loan in September, and targets Rs 1,000 crore disbursal in 2020-21. BharatPe has recorded disbursal of over Rs 80 crore in September 2020 and facilitated loan disbursals to the tune of Rs 150 crore through its partners in the September quarter, it said in a release.

"BharatPe has ambitious plans of increasing the number of loan disbursals by 7x this year and would disburse loans worth Rs 1,000 crore in FY21," the release added. At a time when collateral-free business loans are difficult to avail from other financial institutions, BharatPe's success in lending has been fuelled by its sachet-sized daily repayment mechanism that it enables through its UPI QR codes, the company said.

Existing merchants can avail collateral-free loans of up to Rs 7 lakhs at low-interest rates and with minimal paperwork. The company said its newly launched BharatLoan product has received an unprecedented response from the merchant community.

"Small and medium-sized retail businesses are bouncing back and prepping for the festive season ahead. "BharatPe intends to be the fintech partner of choice for Indian merchants and will continue to launch new products that enable them to grow their businesses," said Nishit Sharma, Chief Revenue Officer, BharatPe.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many mysteries from Season 2, release possible in Jan 2021

Nuclear power should be discussed over energy policies to curb emissions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Guatemala's Vice President Guillermo Castillo Reyes pays tribute to Gandhi

Guatemalas Vice President Guillermo Castillo Reyes on Friday participated in an event at the National Palace of Culture to pay homage to Mahatma Gandhi on his 151st birth anniversary. Indian Ambassador BS Mubarak also presented a plaque and...

Mahatma Gandhi would have been 'very happy' with passage of farm Bills: MoS Jitendra Singh

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday said Mahatma Gandhi would have been very happy today with the passage of the farm reform Bills, as the welfare of farmers was close to his heart. Addressing a programme on the occasion of Gandhi Jayan...

Maha: Congress demands repeal of farm sector laws

The Congress on Friday held protests in Maharashtra against the new farm sector laws, demanding their repeal. The party also launched a signature campaign against what it termed as black laws.On the occasion of birth anniversary of Mahatma ...

Top Hindi filmmakers join hands to curate content, celebrating Indian values, culture

On the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti, filmmakers Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Aanand L Rai and others have launched an initiative, Change Within. As part of the effort, the filmmakers pledged to make inspiring content about valour, values and the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020