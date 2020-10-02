Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hathras protest: Entry, exit gates of some Delhi metro stations closed; reopened after 1 hr

In view of the protest at Jantar Mantar over the Hathras gang rape and murder case, the Delhi Metro closed the entry and exit gates of a few stations for an hour on Friday, officials said. The DMRC tweeted an hour later that all closed entry and exit gates at these stations have been opened again.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-10-2020 22:35 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 22:35 IST
Hathras protest: Entry, exit gates of some Delhi metro stations closed; reopened after 1 hr

In view of the protest at Jantar Mantar over the Hathras gang rape and murder case, the Delhi Metro closed the entry and exit gates of a few stations for an hour on Friday, officials said. "Entry & exit gate for Janpath is closed. Trains will not be halting at this station.

Exit gates for Rajiv Chowk and Patel Chowk are closed," the DMRC tweeted. All three stations fall in the vicinity of the protest venue in central Delhi.

The protest was initially supposed to be held at India Gate but was later shifted to Jantar Mantar owing to the prohibitory orders in place in the Rajpath area. The DMRC tweeted an hour later that all closed entry and exit gates at these stations have been opened again.

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Dr Reddy's launches Cinacalcet tablets in US market

Sex Education Season 3 to solve many mysteries from Season 2, release possible in Jan 2021

Is Song Hye-Kyo in love with Hyun Bin? Know the truth behind it

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Biden to hit the campaign trail after negative test for COVID-19

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden plans to head to the battleground state of Michigan and resume campaigning on Friday after testing negative for coronavirus, hours after President Donald Trump was sidelined by contracting the vir...

Must get well-versed with science of history: PM Modi at VAIBHAV Summit

The need of the hour is to ensure more youngsters develop an interest in Science. For that we must get well-versed with the science of history and history of science, said Prime Minister Sh Narendra Modi today while inaugurating the Vaishvi...

Harvey Weinstein charged with six more counts of sexual assault in Los Angeles

Disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein has been charged with six more counts of forcible sexual assault in Los Angeles, the Los Angeles District Attorney said on Friday. The charges involve two victims and stem from incidents that occurre...

Guatemala wishes Trump speedy recovery, as own president recovers from COVID-19

Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei has almost recovered from a bout of COVID-19, the government said on Friday, wishing his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump a speedy convalescence from the disease caused by coronavirus.Giammattei, who c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020