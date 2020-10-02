Hathras protest: Entry, exit gates of some Delhi metro stations closed; reopened after 1 hr

In view of the protest at Jantar Mantar over the Hathras gang rape and murder case, the Delhi Metro closed the entry and exit gates of a few stations for an hour on Friday, officials said. "Entry & exit gate for Janpath is closed. Trains will not be halting at this station.

Exit gates for Rajiv Chowk and Patel Chowk are closed," the DMRC tweeted. All three stations fall in the vicinity of the protest venue in central Delhi.

The protest was initially supposed to be held at India Gate but was later shifted to Jantar Mantar owing to the prohibitory orders in place in the Rajpath area. The DMRC tweeted an hour later that all closed entry and exit gates at these stations have been opened again.