Left Menu
Development News Edition

Activists, Environmentalists and business leaders seek to redefine global Sustainable Development Goals in the wake of the pandemic

MUMBAI, India, Oct. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Business leaders, notable personalities across various fields and climate change activists gathered at the Sustainable Development Goals Summit 2020 organised by ET Edge and asked for a "relook" at the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) being implemented in the country and its impact on business, brands and people in the post-pandemic era.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 03-10-2020 09:57 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 09:54 IST
Activists, Environmentalists and business leaders seek to redefine global Sustainable Development Goals in the wake of the pandemic
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Business leaders, notable personalities across various fields, and climate change activists gathered at the Sustainable Development Goals Summit 2020 organized by ET Edge and asked for a "relook" at the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) being implemented in the country and its impact on business, brands, and people in the post-pandemic era. The dignitaries and speakers deliberated on the theme "Reimaging our Planet - Building Back Better", underlining the importance of inculcating awareness across levels to ensure the future remains green and sustainable. It is pertinent to note that in September 2015, the United Nations General Assembly adopted the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development that includes 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Building on the principle of "leaving no one behind", the new Agenda emphasized a holistic approach to achieving sustainable development for all. The Sustainable Development Goals are a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet and improve the lives and prospects of everyone, everywhere. Participants to the Times Group Summit felt that the Covid-19 pandemic infection early this year threw a spanner in the works of achieving the Sustainable Development goals. Ambassador T. S. Tirumurti, Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations, New York, viewed COVID-19 as an opportunity to bring back the planet to its ecological order. "The current situation demands a fresh mindset where the approach to development should be human-centric. India's progress in SDGs is crucial for the entire world as the country is home to about 18% of the world population," he said.

Delivering the opening address at the Summit, Shri Prakash Javadekar, Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change emphasized on India's preparedness to implement SDG Goals and reiterated the government's commitment to sustainability. "India has made tremendous progress in the last 6 years in achieving all the important SDG targets. The government is committed to giving every house portable tap water by 2024. We have set forth a target of 26 million hectares of land restoration. We have achieved a 21% reduction in emission intensity and have created 37% of our energy mix capacity with renewables," he elaborated. Preetha Reddy, Vice Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals Group, emphasized that India holds the key to saving the planet for the next 50 years. "Sustainability should include employment. Unemployed youth is probably the most dangerous situation any economy or any country can face," she added.

The UN-specified SDG agenda also includes diversity and inclusion. Talking about how the government remains committed to gender equality, Meenakshi Lekhi, Member of BJP and Member of Parliament from New Delhi Parliamentary constituency, she said, "Gender equality should start at party level that will lead to representation at the parliament level. Women's leadership at the village panchayat level will only help eradicate many health hazards. Investment in preventive healthcare is crucial in this post-pandemic era." Namrata Rana, Director, Strategy and Brand, Futurescape, India Ambassador of the University of Cambridge Institute for Sustainability Leadership also launched the ET and Futurescape 7th Sustainability Index at the Summit. She said, "Financial growth and GDP measures still don't account for many things that we now value - health, education, environment, etc. The ESG framework covering environment, social, and governance issues need to be adopted by many more financial institutions across the world, she recommended. Dignitaries and participants were almost unanimous in believing that businesses must adopt SDGs. At the heart of any business should be sustainability concerns for a better future, they felt. "Great companies focus on the issues that align with their business strategy and where they can have the greatest potential for global impact," said Sameer Garde, President, Cisco India, and SAARC. From understanding the plastics challenge faced by the globe to bringing diversity and disability into the mainstream, were few of the themes they shared.

The conference was well attended by leaders and exponents like Atul Sud, President WeCare & Director Government, Regulatory & Legal Affairs- Perfetti Van Melle India Pvt. Ltd., actor and Climate Warrior Bhumi Pednekar and Dia Mirza Actor, Producer, and UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador & United Nations Secretary-General Advocate for Sustainable Development Goals, who closed the day's proceedings by calling for a better world. "The challenge of improving people's lives is greater now than ever. The SDGs are the perfect roadmap and guide to ensure ensures peace, health, equality, and justice for all," she concluded. About ET Edge Times Strategic Solutions Ltd., functional under the brand name ET Edge, is an Economic Times initiative founded to empower multiple industries and segments by sharing critical business knowledge through strategic conferences and summits. Encompassing the Indian business vista, ET Edge strives to bring together visionaries and key leaders on its knowledge platforms to create social and business ecology conducive to the positive changes required by the industry. The main aim of this initiative is to channel global business intelligence through summits and conferences in overarching lectures, hands-on workshops, panels, roundtables, and case studies. The forums ensure senior decision-makers are equipped with information and networks to respond to challenges they face not just in India but also globally. Launched in 2013, it made its foray through domestic conferences. It has now steadily moved into new formats not just covering knowledge-sharing platforms such as conferences but also includes exhibitions, community building, and more across physical and digital

TRENDING

First Direct Observation of Exoplanet Beta Pictoris c

India, Germany to hold talks on Oct 6 on resumption of flights

Recipe is different, but titan has ingredients for life

Science News Roundup: David Attenborough leads call for world to invest $500 billion; Zimbabwe suspects bacterial disease behind elephant deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Have fun, be sensitive: Aamir Khan gives a virtual send off to Bennett University’s Batch of 2020

One thing I want to say to all of you as you are about to start your lives - the most I have ever learned in my life is by going deeper into my own country. That has been my own learning. I have told my own kids this and every young kid who...

US STOCKS-Wall St rises on stimulus bets as labor market rebound cools

Wall Streets main indexes rose on the first day of the fourth quarter on Thursday as investors bet on more fiscal stimulus after data showed a recovery in the labor market was slowing.The number of Americans filing for jobless benefits fell...

Rahul Gandhi led Cong MPs delegation, accompanied by Priyanka, to visit Hathras today to meet victim's family

By Siddharth Sharma A delegation of Congress MPs led by Rahul Gandhi will be visiting Hathras on Saturday to meet the family members of the 19-year-old who was allegedly gang-raped and killed.Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will be leading the del...

US STOCKS-Wall St rises on stimulus bets as labor market rebound cools

Wall Streets main indexes rose on the first day of the fourth quarter on Thursday as investors bet on more fiscal stimulus after data showed a recovery in the labor market was slowing.The number of Americans filing for jobless benefits fell...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020