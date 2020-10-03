Left Menu
Development News Edition

September data showing “credible signs” of eco growth: FinMin

The government implemented several measures under these packages which include relief measures for households and cash transfers to senior citizens, widows, disabled, women Jan Dhan Account holders, farmers; insurance coverage for workers in the healthcare sector; and wage increase for MGNREGS workers. The ministry's relief efforts during COVID-19 provided 42 crore people with direct financial assistance of Rs 68,921 crore.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-10-2020 21:09 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 21:01 IST
September data showing “credible signs” of eco growth: FinMin
“Earnest efforts made by the government in last few months during coronavirus period have now started showing the green shoots and the month of September has exhibited credible signs of economic growth towards normalcy,” the ministry said in a statement. Image Credit: ANI

The Finance Ministry on Saturday said the month of September has exhibited "credible signs" of economic growth towards normalcy and the government is not averse to taking any further measures to ameliorate the suffering of people. It said during the last six months of COVID-19 crisis while pushing the fiscal stimulus and packages to boost recovery process of the economy it has taken every possible measure to address the concerns of all the stakeholders and the citizens and has progressively extended help on both the demand and supply side to bring the economy back on track.

"Earnest efforts made by the government in last few months during coronavirus period have now started showing the green shoots and the month of September has exhibited credible signs of economic growth towards normalcy," the ministry said in a statement. The ministry further said that to minimise COVID-19's impact on the economy and people's livelihood, the government is open to all possibilities and "the Finance Minister is not averse to taking any further measures to ameliorate the suffering of people".

It said with phased relaxation of lockdown, the economy is gaining encouraging momentum. Increased business activities are imparting positive recovery of the economy as is evident in the month of September when the GST collection with Rs 95,480 crore was up by 4 per cent in the month (year-on-year). It said rail freight revenue earnings were up by 13.5 per cent, power consumption up by 4.2 per cent, and rising tractor sales, healthy monsoons and other growth indicators like PMI manufacturing, the index of eight core industries, E-way bills, exports, kharif sowing, cargo traffic and passenger vehicle sales, etc., are showing credible upward movement.

"All this makes the ministry confident that its effort to mitigate the impact of Covid-19 is on the right track towards the faster recovery of the economy to normalcy," the ministry added. The government has effectively implemented two major stimulus packages — the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package(PMGKP) without delay post lockdown on March 16, 2020, and the Aatmnirbhar Bharat Package (ANBP) of Rs 20 lakh crore on May 12, 2020, which was a "judicious mix" of fiscal and monetary policies to mitigate the negative impact of COVID-19 on the economy. The government implemented several measures under these packages which include relief measures for households and cash transfers to senior citizens, widows, disabled, women Jan Dhan Account holders, farmers; insurance coverage for workers in the healthcare sector; and wage increase for MGNREGS workers.

The ministry's relief efforts during COVID-19 provided 42 crores, people, with the direct financial assistance of Rs 68,921 crore. It included almost 8.94 crore beneficiaries under PM KISAN with two instalments of Rs 17,891 crore each. Further, Rs 30,952 crore has been deposited into 20.65 crore women Jan Dhan accounts through DBT. Around 1.82 crore construction workers received financial support amounting to Rs 4,987.18 crore, and 40.59 lakh members of EPFO took online withdrawal benefit of the non-refundable advance amounting to Rs 10,615 crore. Also, 20 crore household are being provided with free pulses @1 kg/month for eight months and 81 crore beneficiaries are helped with free food grains at 5 kg per beneficiary for 8 months, which constitutes more than 60per cent of India's population. Under MGNERGS total allocation has been raised to Rs 1,01,500 crore for this year by making additional provision of Rs 40,000 crore. Besides, the Ministry has introduced relief measures for MSMEs such as collateral-free lending with 100 per cent credit guarantee, also eased compliance burden of taxpayers by postponing of tax-filing deadlines, reduction in the penalty interest rate for overdue GST filings.

"The Centre has continued to lend unflinching support to State Governments towards faster economic revival, the ministry said. Despite the pandemic and the consequent fall in gross tax revenue, Rs. 2,17,976 crore has been transferred to State Governments as Devolution of Share of Taxes by Government of India in the first five months of FY 2020-21 which is only Rs 37,629 crore lower than the previous year.

Also, the Centre has already raised the borrowing limit of states from 3 per cent to 5 per cent of GDP to cope with pandemic induced requirement of higher expenditure. As per recently announced, the borrowing programme of the Government of India Rs. 4.34 lakh crore for the second half of FY 2020-21 is expected to be completed by January 2021 to help generate sufficient space to manage the borrowing programme of the State Governments smoothly, the ministry added.

Further, Rs 1,25,412 crore collateral-free loan has already been disbursed to more than 25.63 lakh businesses in just four months.

TRENDING

First Direct Observation of Exoplanet Beta Pictoris c

India, Germany to hold talks on Oct 6 on resumption of flights

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 return without Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder?

EMA committee probes possible kidney injury from Gilead's remdesivir

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

People's faith in RSS increasing due to its social work: Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Saturday said peoples faith in the Sangh is constantly increasing because of the social work being done by the organisation. On the first day of his two-day visit to Jaipur, Bhagwat held discussions with RSS worke...

Shopian fake encounter: Bodies of slain trio exhumed, laid to rest in hometown Rajouri

Bodies of the three youth, killed in an alleged fake encounter by the Army in Jammu and Kashmirs Shopian district in July, were exhumed and later laid to rest in their hometown in Rajouri district by the family members, officials said on Sa...

Delhi's air quality 'moderate', may turn 'poor' on Monday

The national capitals air quality was recorded in the moderate category on Saturday and is likely to turn poor in two days due to lower temperatures and slow wind speed. Delhis 24-hour average air quality index was recorded at 189 on Saturd...

Quality, scale to help take exports to USD 1 trn, not subsidies: Goyal

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Saturday said quality, technology and scale of production will help India take its annual exports to USD 1 trillion and not government subsidies. He exhorted exporters and the industr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020