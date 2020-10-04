Damaged sewerage line in Bihari Colony will be replaced within 90 days: DJB vice chairman

Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman Raghav Chadha on Sunday said the damaged sewerage line in Bihari Colony in Rajinder Nagar will be replaced within 90 days. Chadha is the AAP MLA from the Rajinder Nagar constituency. "For many decades, people of Bihari Colony have been facing problems due to the sewer line running through the area. This problem was routinely ignored by successive governments and area MLAs," he said during an interaction with the residents of Bihari Colony. "I assure all the residents of Bihari Colony that all their problems with respect to the sewage line will be over in 90 days," he said

Chadha said every constituency must have a functional sewerage system for collection, pumping, treatment and disposal of domestic effluents to check environmental pollution.