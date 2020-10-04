Left Menu
Development News Edition

Damaged sewerage line in Bihari Colony will be replaced within 90 days: DJB vice chairman

Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman Raghav Chadha on Sunday said the damaged sewerage line in Bihari Colony in Rajinder Nagar will be replaced within 90 days. This problem was routinely ignored by successive governments and area MLAs,” he said during an interaction with the residents of Bihari Colony.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-10-2020 14:52 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 14:46 IST
Damaged sewerage line in Bihari Colony will be replaced within 90 days: DJB vice chairman
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@raghav_chadha)

Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman Raghav Chadha on Sunday said the damaged sewerage line in Bihari Colony in Rajinder Nagar will be replaced within 90 days. Chadha is the AAP MLA from the Rajinder Nagar constituency. "For many decades, people of Bihari Colony have been facing problems due to the sewer line running through the area. This problem was routinely ignored by successive governments and area MLAs," he said during an interaction with the residents of Bihari Colony. "I assure all the residents of Bihari Colony that all their problems with respect to the sewage line will be over in 90 days," he said

Chadha said every constituency must have a functional sewerage system for collection, pumping, treatment and disposal of domestic effluents to check environmental pollution.

TRENDING

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 return without Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder?

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

One killed, 19 missing in floods in France and Italy

Study focuses on bacterium linked to deadly childhood disorder

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Dassault Systemes, Shiv Nadar University set up research centre in Greater Noida

Software industry major Dassault Systemes has established a research centre in collaboration with Shiv Nadar University in Uttar Pradeshs Greater Noida. The Shiv Nadar University-Dassault Systemes Centre of Excellence SDC is for research, i...

Andaman tourism industry looks forward to upcoming festive season for revival

With the Andaman and Nicobar Islands administration opening up some parts of the archipelago for tourism after a gap of six months, stakeholders in the industry are looking forward to Durga Puja for the revival of the sector on which a larg...

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal virtually inaugurates Phoolbagan Station of Kolkata's East West Metro corridor.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal virtually inaugurates Phoolbagan Station of Kolkatas East West Metro corridor....

LJP won't contest under Nitish Kumar's leadership in Bihar, say party sources; wants alliance with BJP only

The Lok Janshakti Party LJP on Sunday virtually walked out of the National Democratic Alliance in Bihar ahead of the state assembly polls, saying that it will not fight the election under JDU president and Chief Minister Nitish Kumars leade...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020