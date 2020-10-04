Left Menu
Development News Edition

Alang positioned to grab 50% share in global ship recycling, employs 25k workers directly: Mandaviya

With the giant piece of Indian naval history INS Viraat becoming the first gigantic ship to beach at Gujarat shores for dismantling after enactment of recycling legislation, India aspires to raise its share in global ship recycling business to at least 50 per cent, Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya has said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-10-2020 16:40 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 16:40 IST
Alang positioned to grab 50% share in global ship recycling, employs 25k workers directly: Mandaviya

With the giant piece of Indian naval history INS Viraat becoming the first gigantic ship to beach at Gujarat shores for dismantling after enactment of recycling legislation, India aspires to raise its share in global ship recycling business to at least 50 per cent, Union minister Mansukh Mandaviya has said. Beaching of ships for dismantling at Alang ship-breaking yard, one of the biggest recycling yards in the world, is increasing post lockdown and fiscal 2020-21 is expected to be the best for business at Alang that witnesses 40 per cent of global ships coming here for scrapping, said shipping minister Mandaviya.

There are 53,000 merchant ships globally, out of which 1,000 are recycled every year. Four hundred of these 1,000 ships are recycled in India at Alang in Bhavnagar district of Gujarat, which is 40 per cent of the global recycling. "Alang is blessed with natural opportunities with tides of 10-12 metres, which the government of India and Gujarat government decided to cash on. It results in direct beaching of ships and also saw direct beaching of INS Viraat," Mandaviya told PTI in an interview.

"Globally, 1,000 ships are scrapped annually and of this 40 per cent are recycled here. It has the world's biggest recycling industry. We are initiating several initiatives to raise its global share in ship recycling to 50 per cent," he added. The shipping minister claimed that it was the result of the various initiatives that majority of the migrant workers preferred to stay at Alang during the lockdown.

Migrant workers from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha make up some 80 per cent of about 25,000 workers directly employed in over 100 ship-breaking yards at Alang in Bhavnagar district. "About 25,000 workers permanently live here. Majority of them hail from Odisha, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar and get an average of about Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 good salary. Very few went to their native places during the lockdown as their stay and food arrangements were done here," the minister said.

He said COVID-19 lockdown impact was less at Alang as his ministry has given exemptions for sign off and sign on exemption. "We gave permissions for sign off and sign on for ships coming here, facilitating immigration and as a result industry remained operational," he said.

Mandaviya, who was here to pay homage to Indian Navy's warship INS Viraat to its last journey to Alang for dismantling, said post enactment of recycling legislation by Parliament, INS Viraat was one of the biggest ships for recycling. He exuded confidence that days were not far-off when recycling industry here will grow massively with Europe and other countries ready to send their ships for breaking here in view of Hong Kong convention ratification.

India is looking to double its contribution from ship recycling to country's GDP to over USD 2 billion post enactment of a law -- Recycling of Ships Bill, 2019 for recycling of ships in December 2019. It also aims to take direct jobs from recycling sector to about 90,000. "Even during the lockdown period, 40 to 50 vessels came to Alang for recycling. Many ships bought during the period are still to reach here. We expect maximum vessels to come to India in 2020-21 for recycling," the minister said.

Currently, India recycles 70 lakh gross tonnage of ships per annum, while Bangladesh's contribution is 68 lakh gross tonnage. Pakistan scraps ships worth 37 lakh gross tonnage, while China accounts for 34 lakh gross tonnage of recycling. "These four countries account for 90 per cent of the ships recycled globally. Post enactment of Recycle Act, India eyes 50 per cent of the global share as many countries will be sending ships here after India ratified the global convention," Mandaviya said.

The existing Shipbreaking Code (revised), 2013 and the provisions of the Hong Kong Convention, 2009 are dovetailed in recycling legislation to ensure environment friendly recycling process of ships and adequate safety of the yard workers. With the enactment of the legislation, India has set global standards for safe and sound environment-friendly recycling of ships, as well as ensure adequate safety of the yard workers.

Hoping for increase in the business, a large number of recycling plots at Alang are obtaining Statement of Compliance (SOC) with the Hong Kong Convention. The minister also said that 10 per cent of country's secondary steel needs, as an outcome of recycling of ships, will be met in an eco-friendly manner.

Haresh Parmar, General Secretary, Ship Recycling Industrial Association (SRIA) here, said Alang is poised to raise its global share with significant changes during the last 10 years with world class safety environment. "Now European and other advanced nations are sending their ships for recycling here. Three million tonnes of steel is recycled here annually. Central government gets revenue to the tune of Rs 600 to Rs 700 crore from Alang while the state government gets Rs 250 crore." INS Viraat, the longest serving warship, has been beached at Alang for recycling three years after it was decommissioned by the Indian Navy.

This Centaur-class aircraft carrier of Indian Navy that remained in service for almost 30 years and holds the Guinness record for world's longest serving warship is being dismantled here by Shree Ram Group of Industries. "This historic warship has sailed almost 11 lakh kms, enough to travel the globe 27 times over and we pay homage to this pride of the nation while Alang is privileged to witness such a magnificent ship," Mandaviya said.

TRENDING

Will The Vampire Diaries Season 9 return without Nina Dobrev, Ian Somerhalder?

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

One killed, 19 missing in floods in France and Italy

Study focuses on bacterium linked to deadly childhood disorder

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Dassault Systemes, Shiv Nadar University set up research centre in Greater Noida

Software industry major Dassault Systemes has established a research centre in collaboration with Shiv Nadar University in Uttar Pradeshs Greater Noida. The Shiv Nadar University-Dassault Systemes Centre of Excellence SDC is for research, i...

Andaman tourism industry looks forward to upcoming festive season for revival

With the Andaman and Nicobar Islands administration opening up some parts of the archipelago for tourism after a gap of six months, stakeholders in the industry are looking forward to Durga Puja for the revival of the sector on which a larg...

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal virtually inaugurates Phoolbagan Station of Kolkata's East West Metro corridor.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal virtually inaugurates Phoolbagan Station of Kolkatas East West Metro corridor....

LJP won't contest under Nitish Kumar's leadership in Bihar, say party sources; wants alliance with BJP only

The Lok Janshakti Party LJP on Sunday virtually walked out of the National Democratic Alliance in Bihar ahead of the state assembly polls, saying that it will not fight the election under JDU president and Chief Minister Nitish Kumars leade...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020