London transport regulator bans Ola over 'public safety' failings - Sky News

London's public transport authority has banned Indian ride-hailing company Ola citing 'public safety' failings, Sky News reported on Sunday.

Transport for London (TfL) has banned Ola's services in the British capital, stating that the Softbank-backed operator was not 'fit and proper' to hold a private hire operator's licence, according to the report https://bit.ly/34nfDJ3. Bengaluru-based Ola entered the London taxi market in February this year. It is dominated by of rivals including Uber, Freenow and Bolt, and traditional black cab drivers who have previously blocked streets in protest at what they see as a threat to their livelihoods.

TfL's decision comes days after Uber won a legal bid to restore its London operating licence, which was taken away over safety concerns, after a judge ruled that the company was a fit and proper operator despite "historical failings". TfL said it had discovered a number of failures in Ola's operations, including breaches of its regime, which led to unlicensed drivers and vehicles undertaking more than 1,000 passenger trips on the platform's behalf, according to Sky News.

Ola has 21 days to appeal against TfL's decision, Sky News said, adding that if it does appeal, the company can continue to operate and drivers can continue to take bookings on behalf of Ola. TfL and Ola did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.