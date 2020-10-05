Angel Broking shares list at 10 pc discount

Shares of Angel Broking Ltd made a weak debut on the bourses on Monday, declining over 10 percent from the issue price of Rs 306 apiece. The stock tumbled 10.13 percent to Rs 275 on the BSE. It later tanked 16.14 percent to Rs 256.60.

At the NSE, it plunged 10.13 percent to Rs 275 in debut trade. The company's market valuation was at Rs 2,390.98 crore on the BSE.

Meanwhile, the BSE Sensex was trading 530.18 points or 1.37 percent higher at 39,227.23 and the NSE Nifty rose 147 points or 1.29 percent to 11,563.95 in morning trade. The initial public offer of Angel Broking was subscribed nearly 4 times last month.

The price range for the company's Rs 600-crore offer was fixed at Rs 305-306 apiece. Edelweiss Capital, ICICI Securities, and SBI Capital Markets were the managers of the offer.