Flipkart joins forces with Paytm to provide exciting new offers to customers

With this partnership, customers will be able to enjoy a seamless one-click checkout experience via their Paytm Wallet and Paytm UPI (Unified Payments Interface) while shopping on Flipkart during The Big Billion Days sale event which is set to kick off on October 16. Further, they can avail assured cashback on Paytm Wallet and UPI transactions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2020 11:55 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 11:55 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Flipkart today announced its partnership with India's leading digital financial services provider Paytm to provide customers a slew of offers and benefits during the upcoming festival season.

"Our partnership with Paytm showcases our commitment to make digital payment solutions customer-centric and inclusive, democratizing digital payments for all. This festive season millions of Paytm users across the country will have access to their wallets & UPI on Flipkart. With just one click customers can avail great value during flash sales this Big BillionDays as they continue to stay indoors and adopt safe payment methods," said Ranjith Boyanapalli, Head - Fintech and Payments Group, Flipkart.

Commenting on the partnership, Madhur Deora, President, Paytm, said, "Flipkart has championed e-Commerce in India, and together we aim to replace cash on delivery with digital payments via Paytm Wallet and Paytm Bank account. Our aim is to empower millions of Indians with innovative solutions that would play a key role in building Atmanirbhar Bharat."

Flipkart's annual Big Billion Days sale event will run until October 21, 2020. During the six-day event, shoppers will get exciting and stellar offers from lakhs of sellers across top categories such as Mobiles, TVs, Appliances, Fashion, Beauty, Home & Kitchen, Furniture, Grocery, among others.

