Infosys completes acquisition of GuideVision in Europe

Infosys said on Monday it has completed the acquisition of Czech Republic-based GuideVision, an enterprise service management consultancy specialised in offering strategic advisory, consulting, implementations, training and support on the ServiceNow platform.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 05-10-2020 12:35 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 12:35 IST
The deal strengthens Infosys' ServiceNow capabilities, offering clients in Europe capabilities in cloud-first digital transformation.. Image Credit: ANI

Infosys said on Monday it has completed the acquisition of Czech Republic-based GuideVision, an enterprise service management consultancy specialised in offering strategic advisory, consulting, implementations, training and support on the ServiceNow platform. Through the acquisition, Infosys further enhances its digital capabilities, strengthens Infosys Cobalt portfolio of cloud services and reaffirms commitment to the growing ServiceNow ecosystem.

"GuideVision brings to Infosys, end-to-end offerings, including SnowMirror -- a proprietary smart data replication tool for ServiceNow instances -- that enables over 100 enterprise clients to simplify complex business and IT processes," the company said in a statement. GuideVision's training academy and near-shore capabilities in Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, and presence in Germany and Finland strengthens Infosys' ServiceNow capabilities, offering clients in Europe capabilities in cloud-first digital transformation.

ServiceNow is one of the fastest-growing enterprise software companies, and is becoming an 'essential service' and workflow standard for organisations. At 12:20 pm, Infosys stock was trading 2.42 per cent higher at Rs 1,042.30 per unit. (ANI)

