Left Menu
Development News Edition

Recovery in domestic air passenger traffic continues in Sept: Icra

Recovery in domestic air passenger traffic continued in September with a sequential growth about 37-39 per cent in passenger volume in the previous month over August, ratings agency Icra said on Monday. The ATF prices increased sequentially by 24.1 per cent in July and by 4.2 per cent in August this year, said Icra.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-10-2020 16:37 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 16:37 IST
Recovery in domestic air passenger traffic continues in Sept: Icra

Recovery in domestic air passenger traffic continued in September with a sequential growth about 37-39 per cent in passenger volume in the previous month over August, ratings agency Icra said on Monday. The passenger volumes, however, plunged around 60 per cent in September over the same month year-ago, it said in a release. Besides, the domestic carriers also increased capacity deployment significantly to around 46 per cent in September as compared to 33 per cent in the month ago, according to Icra. The Civil Aviation Ministry in June had permitted increasing the capacity to 45 per cent with effect from June 27 from a maximum of one-third at the time of resumption of domestic flights from May 25, which was further scaled up to 60 per cent from September 2. This apart, the ministry in late August announced other relaxations also such as allowing airlines to provide meals on board, serve pre-packed snacks/meals/ pre-packaged beverages, and allowing in-flight entertainment, however with certain riders. "The number of flights departing has also gradually increased from 416 on Day 1 (May 25) to 1,488 on Day 128 (September 28,)," said Kinjal Shah, Vice President, ICRA. For September, the average daily departures were about 1,311, significantly lower than the average daily departures of 2,874 in September 2019, though much better than about 930 in August 2020, she said. The average number of passengers per flight during September was 98, as against an average of 133 passengers per flight in September 2019, said Shah, adding, therefore, it is expected that the domestic industry operated at a passenger load factor (PLF) of about 63 per cent in the previous month as against 85.5 per cent in September 2019. The PLF for September was similar to the earlier month despite a 37 per cent growth in capacity

Overall, from May 25, 2020, till September 30, 2020, the domestic passenger traffic has been about 11 million, she said. While the scheduled international operations are yet to start, the ministry has permitted international operations under the Vande Bharat Mission (VBM) and Air Transport Bubbles (ATB). Under the VBM for evacuation of Indian citizens from foreign shores, which started from May 7, the international passenger traffic (inbound and outbound) has been 8.41 lakh while for September, the international passengers volume stood at 2.08 lakh, a decline of 89 per cent over September 2019, Icra said. According to Shah, the prolonged shutdown of manufacturing activities in several countries and the subsequent impact of the outbreak on global economic activity will keep the crude oil prices and, in turn, the jet fuel or aviation turbine fuel (ATF) prices low. The ATF prices increased sequentially by 24.1 per cent in July and by 4.2 per cent in August this year, said Icra.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

Social media abuse drives girls off Facebook, Instagram, Twitter - poll

UK's vaccine task force head says vaccinating all of UK 'not going to happen' -FT

Best-kept secret? Google move shows mapping risks

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-Kvitova reaches first French Open quarter-final for eight years

Czech left-hander Petra Kvitova reached the French Open quarter-finals for the first time in eight years as she overpowered Chinas Zhang Shuai 6-2 6-4 on Monday.On yet another chilly day in the French capital, seventh seed Kvitovas superior...

SPECIAL REPORT-Plastic pandemic: COVID-19 trashed the recycling dream

The coronavirus pandemic has sparked a rush for plastic.From Wuhan to New York, demand for face shields, gloves, takeaway food containers, and bubble wrap for online shopping has surged. Since most of that cannot be recycled, so has the was...

UPDATE 1-Euro zone yields hold ground as COVID-19 cases keep traders on edge

Euro zone bond yields held near recent lows on Monday with investors concerned about possible new restrictions to fight the coronavirus outbreak, although signs that U.S. President Donald Trumps health was improving lifted the mood.Expectat...

Set, miss, repeat – big brands and plastic recycling targets

Coca-Cola, Nestle, and PepsiCo, the worlds top three plastic polluters according to a yearly brand audit by NGO Break Free From Plastic, have struggled for decades to increase the share of recycled plastic in their packaging. In 1990, Pepsi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020