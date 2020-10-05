Left Menu
Virgin Atlantic starts COVID-19 tests on crews as hopes rise for UK airport testing

Virgin Atlantic said it had started COVID-19 testing cabin crew and pilots on some flights, as hopes grow that the British government is close to allowing more widespread airport testing that could help the country's travel industry recover.

Reuters | London | Updated: 05-10-2020 16:58 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 16:52 IST
Representative picture. Image Credit: Pexels

Virgin Atlantic said it had started COVID-19 testing cabin crew and pilots on some flights, as hopes grow that the British government is close to allowing more widespread airport testing that could help the country's travel industry recover. Virgin Atlantic, which needed a rescue deal to help it survive the pandemic, said it would offer pilots and crew a test before they depart from Heathrow Airport with results provided in 30-minutes, to help give passengers confidence about flying.

Virgin and other UK-based Airlines including British Airways and easyJet are desperate for passenger numbers to rise but say demand is being held back by Britain's 14-day quarantine rules for arrivals from most countries. They have been calling for COVID-19 tests at airports as an alternative.

Stephen Barclay, Britain's deputy finance minister, suggested on Saturday that an announcement from transport minister Grant Shapps and health minister Matt Hancock on airport testing could come "in the coming days". International travel remains very low compared with levels before the pandemic. In August, Britain's busiest airport, Heathrow, saw fewer than a fifth of the number of passengers it usually does.

Barclay told the discussion at the Conservative Party's annual conference that the government had been looking at airport testing in Germany, where a negative test allows travellers to be released early from quarantine restrictions. Virgin said it would start the testing on pilots and crews on flights to Shanghai and Hong Kong first.

"However, we continue to call for the swift introduction of a wider coordinated passenger testing regime," the airline said in a statement.

