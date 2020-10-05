Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reliance General partners SatSure Analytics for crop insurance biz

It's a key step in our customer-centric approach for timely and efficient insurance servicing while being able to effectively and remotely monitor the business risks," said Rakesh Jain, ED & CEO, Reliance General Insurance. The insurer said it is in 4th year of successful execution of its crop insurance business and has always relied on technology to strengthen its capabilities.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2020 17:05 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 16:55 IST
Reliance General partners SatSure Analytics for crop insurance biz
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Reliance General Insurance on Monday said it has partnered with SatSure for satellite-based crop monitoring and predictive analytics support to better risk management and improve the efficiency of its crop insurance business operations. As part of the partnership, RGICL will supply extensive ground observation data and generate timely reports through SatSure Analytics' SAGE platform, combining the analysis of Earth Observation data, the company said in a release.

It will help address the key areas of crop health, soil moisture, crop sown area, crop yield estimation, and crop loss estimation, the company added. "We are committed to investing in technology and innovation to make crop insurance success and our partnership with SatSure is aligned with this goal. It's a key step in our customer-centric approach for timely and efficient insurance servicing while being able to effectively and remotely monitor the business risks," said Rakesh Jain, ED & CEO, Reliance General Insurance.

The insurer said it is in 4th year of the successful execution of its crop insurance business and has always relied on technology to strengthen its capabilities. "This partnership is in-line with our commitment as an organization to enable financial inclusion of farmers by empowering insurance and finance institutions with capacity, intelligence, and outreach to service farmers," said Prateep Basu, CEO of SatSure Analytics.

RGCIL is a 100 percent subsidiary of Reliance Capital.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

BJP campaigning against Hathras victim: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Monday accused the BJP of campaigning against the Hathras victim who had died on September 29 after allegedly being raped in Uttar Pradesh. Gandhi asked the government whether it will order a judiciary enq...

CSIR reaches major milestone as mark 75 years of existence

Africas leading research, development and innovation organisation, the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research CSIR, has reached a major milestone, as today marks 75 years of its existence.Established in 1945, the CSIR has, for seven...

Anti-Sikh riots: HC asks police officers to respond to contempt plea by witness Abhishek Verma

The Delhi High Court Monday sought response of two senior officers of the police on a plea by controversial arms dealer Abhishek Verma, a witness in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots, seeking contempt action against them for allegedly disobeying a jud...

Oman reinstates ambassador to Syria after years-long hiatus

Oman has sent an ambassador to Syria after an eight-year hiatus, the state news agency reported, the latest sign of deepening engagement between Gulf Arab states and Syrias President Bashar Assad. The move on Sunday made Oman the first Gulf...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020