Harnessing nature's healing powers innovative herbal solutions to your health concerns

The incessant pursuit of development has accelerated life's pace. As a result, health concerns have moved down our priority list.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2020 17:11 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 17:11 IST
CEO of Jagat Pharma & Director of Dr. Basu Eye Hospital, Dr. Mandeep Singh Basu has been offering holistic eye treatments through superior quality herbal eye solutions and Ayurvedic medicines.. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], October 5 (ANI/BusinessWire India): The incessant pursuit of development has accelerated life's pace. As a result, health concerns have moved down our priority list. To compensate, the age of innovation has also successfully reconnected us to our roots. With the advent of increasing health awareness, Ayurveda, the holy grail of natural medicine has seen a tremendous rise in consumers across the globe.To put it concisely, Ayurveda is the future of medicine. It's a revelation that works not only on therapeutic levels but also brings out the essence of our country.

Emanating a familiar feeling and deeply rooted in the country's oldest traditions, this branch of authentic natural medicine is your safest bet. With zero side effects and comprehensive all round action on all health problems, it has emphasised on the importance of natural therapeutics.Pioneered by Dr MS Basu, a man who revolutionized eye care and treatment with his path-breaking Isotine Eye Drops, Jagat Pharma is one of the most prominent names in Ayurvedic medicine. Dr Basu possesses a plethora of degrees such as BAMS (Kanpur), MRSH (England), FOPG (New Delhi) and MAGS (USA) to name a few.

Not only that, he is also the recipient of several prestigious awards including Award for Excellence in Ayurvedic Ophthalmology by Health Minister of India, JP Nadda & Dr Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (PMO), EUP Ratna Award by Minister Nitin Gadkari, Awards for Excellence in Ayurvedic Practice by Union Minister of State Ayush, Shripad Yesso Naik and Award for Excellence in Pharmaceuticals by Union Information and Broadcasting Minister, Rajya Vardhan Singh Rathore.The company is grounded in Bareilly, UP (India), with a service legacy of 35 years committed to research on herbs and remedies. With premier infrastructure and experienced Researchers, the organization is devoted to creating herbal solutions and medicines for all health needs.

Now, under his guidance, more products; Bansa (for cough and respiratory tract infection) and White Free (for Leucorrhoea or White Discharge) have marked their presence in the Ayurvedic sphere. By taking over the reins of the vision that promises to rid the world of blindness, the Chief Executive Officer, Dr Mandeep Basu frontlines a team of highly dedicated and qualified professionals who work relentlessly and earnestly to offer supreme quality herbal medicines to consumers under Jagat Pharma. With a Bachelor's Degree in Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), and Diploma in Optometry (D Opt) from Lucknow, he is a certified Eye Specialist and an experienced Ayurvedic consultant. Dr Mandeep has also taken up the responsibility of personally administering the marketing and distribution of Isotine and its communication across all media platforms.The Ayurvedic pharmaceutical company offers a range of three highly specialized products; the cough syrup 'Isotine', 'Bansa', and 'Whitefree'.The success story of Isotine is perhaps what consolidated Jagat Pharma's position as a pre-eminent Ayurvedic company. Isotine Eye Drops, an ayurvedic solution based on rare herbs and bhasmas, assures 100 per cent natural remedy with zero side effects. Dr Basu's ingenious discovery relieves incurable retinal eye diseases such as cataract, glaucoma, macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy as well as eye stress and computer screen strain effectively while also helping in improving the vision.

It is filled with the goodness of wholesome natural ingredients such as Mint, Tankana purified, Yashed Bhasma purified and Tuth bhasma purified which strengthens eye muscles and restores their immunity, hence uprooting the very cause behind cataract and several other eye problems. Isotine is also extremely helpful in minimal focal powers for far and nearsighted issues.Ayurveda empowers the world with vision: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YZpyUNXj7tA&feature=youtu.beDr Basu's Bansa Cough Syrup is an effective Ayurvedic formulation that helps treat respiratory tract infections and common cough & cold. It is equipped with anti-diabetic, anti-acidic, anti-viral and anticonvulsant properties and works as a bronchodilator, a cardiac stimulant, and an antispasmodic agent.

The non-toxic, non-alcoholic and non- sedative cough syrup provides the best results with zero side effects. Brimming with natural herbs such as Sunthi, Mulethi, Ajwain and Tulsi, Bansa is undeniably an impeccable invention to fight off cough and respiratory tract infections.A radical innovation in the feminine hygiene segment, Jagat Pharma's White Free is a medically proven research-based ayurvedic preparation for treating non-specific adjuvant Leucorrhoea, commonly known as white discharge.

It is augmented with calcium and contains a selective combination of herbs such as Ashoka, Sahajan, Sitawari, Guduchi, Jaiphal etc. thus working as an anti-inflammatory medicine and an analgesic that enriches and rejuvenates your body. It is also immensely helpful in solving the vaginal pH imbalance (that is supposed to remain at a normal range of 3.5 to 4.5).Established as a leading name in healthcare, Jagat Pharma's arsenal of achievements is rather impressive.Awards and Achievements:

* Award for excellence in Ayurvedic Ophthalmology by Health Minister of India, JP Nadda & Dr Jitendra Singh, Minister of State (PMO).* EUP Ratna Award by Minister Nitin Gadkari.* Awards for excellence in Ayurvedic Practice by Union Minister of State Ayush, Shripad Yesso Naik.* Award for excellence in Pharmaceuticals by Union Information and Broadcasting Minister, Rajya Vardhan Singh Rathore.* Pride of India Award by Ambassador of Chicago & Slovenia.* Award for Excellence in Ayurveda by Minister of Thailand.* Rashtriya Gaurav Award by Central Program & Planning Minister.* Award for Excellence in Ayurvedic Ophthalmology by Cabinet Minister Rita Bahuguna Joshi.* Shaurya Excellence Award in Eye Care by UP Governor Ram Nayak.* UP RATNA* Asia's Best brand Award (Singapore) by PricewaterCoopers India.* Excellence in Eye Care by UP Health Minister Sidharth Nath Singh.* Youngest Entrepreneur Award by Vice President - of India, Venkaiah Naidu.* Award for Excellence in Health Care Leadership Award 2017 by ABP News Health Awards. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

