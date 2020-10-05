Left Menu
Development News Edition

Angel Broking shares tumble over 10 pc in debut trade

Shares of Angel Broking Ltd made a weak debut on the bourses on Monday, declining over 10 per cent from the issue price of Rs 306 apiece. The company's market valuation was at Rs 2,256.42 crore on the BSE. In terms of volume, 8.94 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over 85 lakh on the NSE.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2020 17:27 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 17:25 IST
Angel Broking shares tumble over 10 pc in debut trade
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Shares of Angel Broking Ltd made a weak debut on the bourses on Monday, declining over 10 percent from the issue price of Rs 306 apiece. The stock tumbled 10.13 percent to Rs 275 on the BSE in its opening trade. During the day, it tanked 16.14 percent to Rs 256.60. Finally, it closed at Rs 275.85, lower by 9.85 percent.

On the NSE, it closed at Rs 274.25, down 10.37 percent after plunging 10.13 percent to Rs 275 in debut trade. The company's market valuation was at Rs 2,256.42 crore on the BSE.

In terms of volume, 8.94 lakh shares were traded on the BSE and over 85 lakh on the NSE. The initial public offer of Angel Broking was subscribed nearly four times last month. The price range for the company's Rs 600-crore offer was fixed at Rs 305-306 apiece.

Edelweiss Capital, ICICI Securities, and SBI Capital Markets were the managers of the offer.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Inflow Technology bolsters security portfolio with Cyber Exposure Solutions from Tenable

Bangalore Karnataka India ANINewsVoir, October 5 Inflow Technologies today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Tenable, Inc., the Cyber Exposure company, to be a distributor of the companys Cyber Exposure solutions. The Ten...

Britain opens investigation into coronavirus test and trace glitch

Britains government has launched an investigation into why a technical issue with its test and trace programme had not been identified sooner, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday. Britain reported a jump in COVID-19 ...

BJP campaigning against Hathras victim: Priyanka Gandhi

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi on Monday accused the BJP of campaigning against the Hathras victim who had died on September 29 after allegedly being raped in Uttar Pradesh. Gandhi asked the government whether it will order a judiciary enq...

CSIR reaches major milestone as mark 75 years of existence

Africas leading research, development and innovation organisation, the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research CSIR, has reached a major milestone, as today marks 75 years of its existence.Established in 1945, the CSIR has, for seven...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020