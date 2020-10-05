Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Risk assets rise on stimulus hopes and Trump's health progress

Stocks and oil prices rose on Monday as stimulus hopes and suggestions Donald Trump's health was improving brought relief to markets after last week's rush to safety on uncertainty over the impact of the U.S. president's COVID-19 infection.

Reuters | Updated: 05-10-2020 18:12 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 18:12 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Risk assets rise on stimulus hopes and Trump's health progress

Stocks and oil prices rose on Monday as stimulus hopes and suggestions Donald Trump's health was improving brought relief to markets after last week's rush to safety on uncertainty over the impact of the U.S. president's COVID-19 infection. Trump, 74, was flown to a hospital for treatment on Friday, but his doctors said he had responded well and could return to the White House as soon as on Monday.

Optimism over fiscal stimulus in the world's largest economy also came into play after upbeat weekend comments from Trump himself and U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who said progress was being made on relief legislation. The MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 49 countries, was up 0.5% by 1214 GMT, supported by overnight gains across Asia and the early session in Europe.

The pan-European STOXX 600 rose 0.8%. S&P 500 futures rose 0.7% and Nasdaq futures 0.8%, indicating a similarly strong start on Wall Street later. Overhanging the relief rally, however, were concerns that Trump's case could be more severe than public disclosures suggest, and that more restrictive measures by governments to slow coronavirus infections could harm the economic recovery.

Some traders were concerned by doctors' admission that Trump had been given supplementary oxygen and steroids. "Many questions remain including the use of the steroid drug ... which is usually reserved for those with severe illness," said Raymond James strategist Chris Bailey in London.

Trump's infection also comes less than one month before the presidential election on Nov. 3, potentially fuelling more market volatility and making the outcome of the vote even more difficult to predict. "In terms of the impact on the election, we haven’t seen enough polling to assess whether this increases or decreases his chances of winning," said Deutsche Bank strategists.

According to a Reuters/Ipsos poll released on Sunday, Democrat contender Joe Biden opened his widest lead in a month in the U.S. presidential race. STIMULUS

The were also economic questions for markets, with a survey on Monday showing the euro zone's recovery faltered in September as a resurgence of the coronavirus forces the reimposition of restrictions on activity. The volatility VIX index, known as Wall Street's fear gauge, remained close to the highs it hit on Friday.

"In the case that the markets enter a deep period of volatility or a bear market, the odds of a fiscal stimulus will rise dramatically," said Amundi portfolio manager Paresh Upadhyaya. "This should help settle markets". Meantime, suggestions Trump could leave hospital sent oil prices up around 4%. An escalating workers' strike in Norway that has shut four of Equinor's oil and gas fields also helped drive the gains.

Brent prices were up 4.1% at $40.9 a barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate added 4.5% to $38.7 a barrel. The dollar was traded in tight ranges, while riskier currencies gained, as investors awaited news about Trump's health and developments in the fiscal talks in Washington. The dollar index was down 0.3% at 93.55.

Yields on benchmark 10-year Treasuries rose to 0.7154% and the yield curve steepened slightly, signalling investors felt comfortable taking on more risk. But euro zone bond yields held near recent lows on worries about possible new restrictions to fight the coronavirus.

The French government has announced new restrictions, closing bars for two weeks. Other countries across Europe are also weighing up more measures. Gold, which is often bought during times of uncertainty, fell initially. It later turned slightly positive, up 0.2% to $1,902.3, as a weaker dollar offsets news on Trump's health progress.

For Reuters Live Markets blog on European and UK stock markets, please click on:

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

WHO: 10% of world's people may have been infected with virus

The head of emergencies at the World Health Organization said Monday its best estimates indicate that roughly 1 in 10 people worldwide may have been infected by the coronavirus more than 20 times the number of confirmed cases and warned o...

China can't get better of us in any conflict scenario in eastern Ladakh: IAF Chief Bhadauria

IAF chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Monday said Chinese air power cant get the better of the capabilities of his force in any conflict scenario in eastern Ladakh, asserting India is very well positioned to meet any threat from Chin...

Trump's COVID-19 status unclear, could return to White House Monday

U.S. President Donald Trump began a fourth day at the military hospital on Monday where he is being treated for COVID-19, as his condition remained unclear and outside experts warned his case may be severe. The presidents team is treating T...

UN condemns deadly suicide attack in eastern Afghanistan

At least 13 people were killed and dozens more injured in the attack that targeted a district administrative building in Shinwar, where many civilians were present.In a statement by his spokesperson, UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres sai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020