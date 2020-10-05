Left Menu
Inflow Technology bolsters security portfolio with Cyber Exposure Solutions from Tenable

Inflow Technologies today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Tenable®, Inc., the Cyber Exposure company, to be a distributor of the company's Cyber Exposure solutions.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India] (ANI/NewsVoir), October 5: Inflow Technologies today announced that it has entered into an agreement with Tenable®, Inc., the Cyber Exposure company, to be a distributor of the company's Cyber Exposure solutions. The Tenable Cyber Exposure platform is the industry's first solution to holistically assess, manage and measure cyber risk across the modern attack surface. The platform enables organizations to have the breadth of visibility into cyber risk across IT, Cloud, IoT and OT environments and the depth of analytics to measure and communicate cyber risk in business terms to make better strategic decisions.

As the leader in vulnerability management, Tenable offers customers market-defining solutions that are transforming how cybersecurity is managed and measured based on visibility and insight. "We're honored to add the Tenable suite of solutions to our security portfolio. This is a fundamental step in helping our clients improve their cyber hygiene and reduce cyber risk. Together with our dedicated in-house specialists, we are able to provide the resources and technical support to our channel partners to help their end customers in the market," said Rajesh Kumar, Vice President Business Unit, Inflow Technologies Pvt Ltd.

"As organizations of all sizes in India create new business models and ecosystems, deliver new products and services and operate more efficiently in the digital economy, their attack surface expands," said Gary Jackson, Vice President for APAC, Tenable. "We are confident our Cyber Exposure solutions provide a foundational discipline to understand and reduce cyber risk across the entire modern attack surface. And as part of the ongoing commitment to India and the South Asian Association for Regional Corporation (SAARC), we are pleased to add Inflow to our distribution network. We will continue to deliver on our commitment to empowering organizations throughout the world to translate technical data into business insights, leveraging the power of machine learning and data science to provide the most holistic view of cyber risk."

Inflow Technologies was founded in the year 2005 and is headquartered in Bangalore. A niche player in the IT Distribution Services market in India/South Asia. Inflow Technologies addresses the growing needs of organizations to manage and secure information more effectively and intelligently. The team at Inflow Technologies are well-versed with latest and the most powerful technologies available today for locating, organizing, managing, retrieving, analyzing, protecting, and presenting the information. Being a VAD (Value Add Distributor), we cater to Cyber Security, Unified Communications and Collaboration, Networking, Automatic Identification and Data Capture & POS, Infrastructure & Application Software, Storage & servers, Electronic Security products & related Services in South Asia.

We have direct relationships with 40+Global Technology vendors, have a strong channel of 1400+ partners, offering one or more solutions to 7000+ end customers. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

