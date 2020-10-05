Left Menu
Development News Edition

Virgin Atlantic starts COVID-19 tests on crews as hopes rise for UK airport testing

Virgin and other UK-based Airlines including British Airways and easyJet are desperate for passenger numbers to rise but say demand is being held back by Britain's 14-day quarantine rules for arrivals from most countries. They have been calling for COVID-19 tests at airports as an alternative.

Reuters | Updated: 05-10-2020 18:47 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 18:47 IST
Virgin Atlantic starts COVID-19 tests on crews as hopes rise for UK airport testing

Virgin Atlantic has started testing cabin crew and pilots for COVID-19 on some flights, as industry hopes grow the British government is close to allowing more widespread airport testing that could help the country's travel sector recover.

Virgin Atlantic, which needed a rescue deal to help it survive the pandemic, said it would offer pilots and crew a test before they depart from Heathrow Airport with results provided in 30 minutes, to help give passengers confidence about flying. Virgin and other UK-based Airlines including British Airways and easyJet are desperate for passenger numbers to rise but say demand is being held back by Britain's 14-day quarantine rules for arrivals from most countries.

They have been calling for COVID-19 tests at airports as an alternative. Stephen Barclay, Britain's deputy finance minister, suggested on Saturday that an announcement from transport minister Grant Shapps and health minister Matt Hancock on airport testing could come "in the coming days".

But Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman did not confirm this timeline when asked on Monday. "Work is ongoing with clinicians and health experts on the practicalities on using testing to reduce the self isolation period for international arrivals and we remain in regular contact with the sector," the spokesman told reporters.

Travel remains at very low levels compared with before the pandemic. In August, Britain's busiest airport, Heathrow, saw fewer than a fifth of the number of passengers it usually does. Barclay told the discussion at the Conservative Party's annual conference that the government had been looking at airport testing in Germany, where a negative test allows travellers to be released early from quarantine restrictions.

Virgin said it would start the testing on pilots and crews on flights to Shanghai and Hong Kong first. "However, we continue to call for the swift introduction of a wider coordinated passenger testing regime," the airline said in a statement.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: 746 cases, 36 deaths in Nagpur; 965 discharged

The COVID-19 caseload in Nagpurdistrict increased by 746 on Monday, and the death toll by 36,while 965 people were discharged post recovery during the day,an official said.The district now has 82,207 cases, including 2,659deaths, and the di...

Poland's incoming education minister tests positive for coronavirus

Poland cancelled a ceremony at which the president was to confirm new ministers on Monday, after the incoming education minister said he had tested positive for coronavirus.Przemyslaw Czarnek, 43, announced he had been infected ahead of an ...

John & Smith Solutions open office in Cyberpark

As part of expanding its operations, the UK-based computing and IT services company John and Smith Solutions LLP has opened its office in Cyberpark here on Monday. The company will help the IT students earn hands-on experience in classrooms...

SC asks Centre, RBI to file Kamath panel suggestions, their decisions on loan moratorium

The Supreme Court Monday said the Centres response did not contain necessary details and asked it and the RBI to place on record the K V Kamath committee recommendations on debt restructuring in view of COVID-19 related stress on various se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020