Police: 3 killed in crash during Minneapolis police chase

Three people have died after a stolen vehicle in which they were riding crashed while being chased by police in Minneapolis early Monday, authorities said. Officers spotted the vehicle and attempted to stop it about 1:45 a.m., according to police spokesman John Elder.

PTI | Minneapolis | Updated: 05-10-2020 19:11 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 19:11 IST
Three people have died after a stolen vehicle in which they were riding crashed while being chased by police in Minneapolis early Monday, authorities said. Officers spotted the vehicle and attempted to stop it about 1:45 a.m., according to police spokesman John Elder. The vehicle had been taken by force in a carjacking Sunday morning, police said.

The vehicle sped away and got several blocks ahead of pursuing officers, Elder said. Officers saw the driver lose control as it rolled over and crashed, according to police. The three people inside died, Elder said. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating the crash and will use squad car video that captured it, officials said. The Minnesota State Patrol will reconstruct the crash.

The medical examiner will release the identities, along with the nature and cause of death, in the coming days, police said..

