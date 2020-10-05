Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pb: Army jawan dies after being knocked down by vehicle

A 35-year-old Army jawan died after being knocked down by an unidentified vehicle on National Highway-1 on the outskirts of Phagwara on Monday, police said. Singh said the jawan was knocked down by an unidentified vehicle near Jaswal filling station near village Chak Hakeem along NH-1 when he was crossing the road.

PTI | Phagwara | Updated: 05-10-2020 19:45 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 19:35 IST
Pb: Army jawan dies after being knocked down by vehicle
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A 35-year-old Army jawan died after being knocked down by an unidentified vehicle on National Highway-1 on the outskirts of Phagwara on Monday, police said. Sadar Police Investigating Officer (IO) Paramjit Singh said the deceased was identified as Neeraj Kumar, who hailed from Bihar. He was currently posted in Kapurthala. Singh said the jawan was knocked down by an unidentified vehicle near Jaswal filling station near village Chak Hakeem along NH-1 when he was crossing the road. The army authorities, as well as his family, were informed, said the officer, adding that the body was kept in the mortuary of the local Civil hospital, he said

His family will reach here on Tuesday and the post mortem will be done after their arrival, said Singh. A case under sections 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of IPC was registered against the unknown driver, the police officer said.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

MoS for Health and Britain's MoS for South East Asia discuss bilateral relations in health sector

Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare and United Kingdoms Minister of State for South-East Asia Affairs Lord Tariq Ahmed discussed bilateral relations in the health sector of the two countries thr...

Current job hard enough: Rishi Sunak dismisses UK PM role speculation

UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak on Monday dismissed speculation around him taking over as Britains first Indian-origin Prime Minister, as he stressed that his job as the finance minister of the country was hard enough. With his handling of a Covi...

In India, we have experienced that technology improves transparency, service delivery: PM Narendra Modi at Raise 2020 conference.

In India, we have experienced that technology improves transparency, service delivery PM Narendra Modi at Raise 2020 conference....

Former Union Minister Rasheed Masood passes away

Former Union Minister Rasheed Masood passed away on Monday after suffering complications following his recovery from COVID-19, his nephew Imran Masood said. He was 73. Rasheed Masood had hit the headlines in 2013 when he became the first pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020