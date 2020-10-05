Pb: Army jawan dies after being knocked down by vehicle

A 35-year-old Army jawan died after being knocked down by an unidentified vehicle on National Highway-1 on the outskirts of Phagwara on Monday, police said. Sadar Police Investigating Officer (IO) Paramjit Singh said the deceased was identified as Neeraj Kumar, who hailed from Bihar. He was currently posted in Kapurthala. Singh said the jawan was knocked down by an unidentified vehicle near Jaswal filling station near village Chak Hakeem along NH-1 when he was crossing the road. The army authorities, as well as his family, were informed, said the officer, adding that the body was kept in the mortuary of the local Civil hospital, he said

His family will reach here on Tuesday and the post mortem will be done after their arrival, said Singh. A case under sections 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of IPC was registered against the unknown driver, the police officer said.