Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mutual funds asset base rises 12% to Rs 27.6 lakh cr in Sep quarter

"In debt side, there has been incremental inflows of nearly Rs 1 lakh crore and mostly in July 2020," he added. All the top five fund houses, SBI MF, HDFC MF, ICICI Prudential MF, Aditya Birla Sunlife MF and Nippon India MF witnessed an increase in their respective average AUMs during the September quarter.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2020 21:08 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 21:08 IST
Mutual funds asset base rises 12% to Rs 27.6 lakh cr in Sep quarter

Mutual funds' asset base rose by 12 per cent to Rs 27.6 lakh crore in the quarter ended September 30 mainly due to appreciation in the value of their existing holding in equity-oriented funds. The average asset under management (AAUM) of the industry, comprising 45 players, was at Rs 24.63 lakh crore in April-June quarter, according to data by Association of Mutual Funds in India (Amfi).

"The AAUM of September quarter is higher compared to June quarter majorly due to appreciation in value of existing holding in equity oriented funds -- rise on the equity markets," said Omkeshwar Singh, Head RankMF at Samco Securities. "In debt side, there has been incremental inflows of nearly Rs 1 lakh crore and mostly in July 2020," he added.

All the top five fund houses, SBI MF, HDFC MF, ICICI Prudential MF, Aditya Birla Sunlife MF and Nippon India MF witnessed an increase in their respective average AUMs during the September quarter. With an asset base of Rs 4,21,364 crore, SBI Mutual Fund continue to be the largest fund house in the country during the September quarter 2020. It had an average AUM of Rs 3,64,363 crore in the preceding quarter. This indicates a growth of 15.6 per cent on quarter-on-quarter basis.

HDFC MF, which is at the second position, saw its asset base rising by 5.4 per cent to Rs 3,75,516 crore during the period under review from Rs 3,56,183 crore in June quarter. This is followed by ICICI Prudential MF at the third rank with an average AUM of Rs 3,60,049 crore in September quarter, a climb of 10.3 per cent from Rs 3,46,163 crore in June quarter. Aditya Birla Sunlife MF, the fourth largest fund house, has seen its average AUM growing by 11 per cent to Rs 2,38,674 crore from Rs 2,14,592 crore.

Nippon India MF's average AUM rose by 11 per cent to over Rs 2 lakh crore in September quarter from Rs 1.8 lakh crore in the preceding quarter. The average asset base of Kotak MF grew by 14.5 per cent to Rs 1,91,598 crore while that of UTI MF surged by 16 per cent to Rs 1,33,361 crore. In June quarter, the industry had registered an 8 per cent decline in AUM on account of outflow pressure both in debt and equity. "While debt outflows were triggered by debt events such as the Franklin Templeton issue, profit booking on rally led to equity inflows. Besides, lower investment, with economic uncertainty threatening jobs and leading to pay cuts, could be the reason for decline in the assets base, moreover, fresh inflows were also relatively weak," Vidya Bala, co-founder of Primeinvestor.in had said.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Musk to visit SpaceX launchpad after mission aborts, delays

SpaceX Chief Executive Elon Musk said he will visit his space companys Florida rocket facilities this week to investigate the cause of recent launch aborts and delays that have held up a busy mission schedule for the companys workhorse Falc...

Melania Trump thanks everyone for support, prayers for her recovery from COVID-19

US First Lady Melania Trump, who was tested positive for coronavirus, on Monday thanked everyone for extending their prayers and support for her recovery from the infection.Taking to Twitter, Melania said, My family is grateful for all of t...

Bengal cricketers return to training at Eden after more than 6 months

Senior Bengal cricketers returned to training at the iconic Eden Gardens here on Monday after more than six months because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The players resumed training by maintaining strict COVID-19 guidelines. While captain Ab...

YSRC open to talks on joining NDA if spl status to AP, other promises are fulfilled: Senior leader

The ruling YSR Congress in Andhra Pradesh was open to a dialogue on joining the NDA at the Centre if the special category status to the state was accorded and all promises made in the AP Reorganisation Act are fulfilled, senior YSRCP leader...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020