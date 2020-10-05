Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sebi directs renaming of dividend options of mutual fund schemes

Markets regulator Sebi on Monday directed renaming of dividend options of mutual fund schemes and also said investors need to be nearly communicated that certain portion of their capital can be distributed as dividends. "Offer documents shall clearly disclose that the amounts can be distributed out of investors capital (equalization reserve), which is part of sale price that represents realized gains," Sebi said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-10-2020 22:46 IST | Created: 05-10-2020 22:46 IST
Sebi directs renaming of dividend options of mutual fund schemes

Markets regulator Sebi on Monday directed renaming of dividend options of mutual fund schemes and also said investors need to be nearly communicated that certain portion of their capital can be distributed as dividends. As per regulatory requirements, when units are sold and sale price (net asset value) is higher than the unit's face value, a portion of the sale price, representing realised gains, has to be credited to an equalisation reserve account. This can be used to pay dividend. According to recommendations of the Mutual Funds Advisory Committee (MFAC), Sebi said all the existing and proposed mutual funds schemes shall name or rename the dividend options in the prescribed manner. Dividend payout option has to be renamed as "Payout of Income Distribution cum capital withdrawal option," the regulator said in a circular. Dividend re-investment will be renamed as "Reinvestment of Income Distribution cum capital withdrawal option", while the name prescribed for dividend transfer plan is "Transfer of Income Distribution cum capital withdrawal plan". The changes are not to be treated as fundamental attribute change, it added. "Offer documents shall clearly disclose that the amounts can be distributed out of investors capital (equalization reserve), which is part of sale price that represents realized gains," Sebi said. It also asked asset management companies (AMC) to ensure that the disclosure is made to investors at the time of subscription of such options/plans. In addition, AMCs are required to ensure that consolidated account statement given to the investors discloses a clear segregation between income distribution (appreciation on NAV) and capital distribution (equalisation reserve), whenever distributable surplus is distributed. The changes shall be effective from April 1, 2021, the regulator said.

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

Study reveals enhancing blood sugar control boosts brain health for people with type 2 diabetes

Researchers develop new COVID-19 test that doesn't use scarce reagents

Health News Roundup: China reports 16 new coronavirus cases; Brazil registers 599 new coronavirus deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

NCP becomes first party in India to set up a cell for LGBT+ community

The Nationalist Congress Party on Monday set up a cell for members belonging to the LGBT community making it the first political party in India to have such a cell. State party president Jayant Patil and MP Supriya Sule formally launched th...

Tax the super rich in India to raise resources to fight COVID-19: Nobel laureate

American economist and Nobel laureate Joseph E Stigliz on Monday advocated taxing the super rich class in India to raise resources for fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, if the government fails to pool in the required funds. He also said the I...

Soccer-Man United sign Brazilian left back Telles from Porto

Manchester United have signed Brazilian left back Alex Telles from Portuguese side Porto on a four-year-deal, with an option to extend a further year, the Premier League club said on Monday. The 27-year-old joins the club a day after they w...

30 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

A fire which broke out more than 24 hours ago in a commercial building in a cutlery market here was yet to be brought under control even as two personnel were injured while dousing flames, officials said on Monday. The blaze erupted around ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020