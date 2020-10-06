Left Menu
Zanzibar Urban Project provides WASH services to 287,000 people: AfDB report

06-10-2020
"The project has made remarkable progress and has ultimately improved the lives of the targeted beneficiaries," the report continues. Image Credit: ANI

The Zanzibar Urban Water Supply and Sanitation Project, implemented between 2012 and 2018 in Tanzania, has provided water and sanitation services to around 287,000 people, according to a report by the African Development Bank published on September 2, 2020.

Financed by a Bank loan in the amount of $19 million, the project was rolled out in Saateni and Welezo, two urban areas in the Zanzibar archipelago.

The report notes that progress towards achieving the project's initial goals was largely satisfactory. In fact, 71 percent of the people in the Saateni and Welezo regions now benefit from water supply services, 12 elementary schools have gained access to improved sanitation facilities, and 5,000 primary school students have been sensitized on hygiene and sanitation.

"Similarly, 76 percent of the 30 targeted non-functional boreholes have been rehabilitated and new submersible pumps have been installed, six new wells have been drilled and new submersible pumps have been installed. A total of 56,782 m3/day of water is produced, representing 154 percent of the targeted production quantity of 36,755 m3/day," according to the project completion report.

The document also highlights the rehabilitation and extension of more than 68 kilometres of water supply and distribution mains, the installation of more than 15 meters, the acquisition of nearly 4,000 household water meters, and the rehabilitation and construction of about 454 sanitation and hygiene facilities in elementary schools, adapted to children and people with disabilities.

In addition, 30 school sanitation and hygiene centres were created. Nine training sessions were held for 117 teachers, 72 percent of whom were women.

"The project has made remarkable progress and has ultimately improved the lives of the targeted beneficiaries," the report continues.

"The rate of access to sanitation facilities in schools rose from 7 percent in 2012 to 142 percent in 2020. In addition, 34,353 primary school students have been taught about sanitation and hygiene thanks to the training offered. In accordance with the project design, the students are relaying these messages to their communities, which has had a positive impact on sanitation and hygiene in those communities."

The report concludes by pointing out that 227 direct jobs, including 80 skilled jobs, were created during the construction of the water and sanitation facilities and following the commissioning of a water supply system in Zanzibar.

