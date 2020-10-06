Left Menu
Nimbella, Postman and HackerEarth Announce 2 Weeks Coding Tourney DeveloperIPL 2020 Game

For all 'coding master blasters' looking to hit a sixer in their serverless application development can step ahead and enter the #DeveloperIPL 2020 Hackathon organized jointly by Nimbella, Postman, and HackerEarth. The 2 weeks virtual coding tournament - #DeveloperIPL - using Nimbella Serverless Cloud Platform and Postman collaboration platform for API Development will be held from 6

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-10-2020 13:39 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 13:39 IST
Developer IPL Game. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], Oct 6 (ANI/NewsVoir): For all 'coding master blasters' looking to hit a sixer in their serverless application development can step ahead and enter the #DeveloperIPL 2020 Hackathon organized jointly by Nimbella, Postman, and HackerEarth. The 2 weeks virtual coding tournament - #DeveloperIPL - using Nimbella Serverless Cloud Platform and Postman collaboration platform for API Development will be held from 6:00 PM October 9th, 2020 to 6:00 PM October 26th, 2020. The #DeveloperIPL includes Rs 1,50,000 in cash prizes and T-shirts personally signed and autographed by the real Master Blaster, Sachin Tendulkar.

Developers and coders who are equally passionate about coding as they are about the IPL season must participate in this first-of-its-kind event. The participants in this hackathon would need to create a cloud app that would contribute to a 'Social Cause' using Nimbella's and Postman's technologies. With the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, social and political events unfolding across the world, the tech leaders - Nimbella, Postman, and HackerEarth - have taken the step to support the community by leveraging technology and providing a platform to participants where they can develop an innovative serverless application with the approach of 'Social Good'. Participants need to share their projects with their network and receive as much as possible upvotes on HackerEarth during the public voting from 6:01 PM, October 25th to 5:59 PM October 26th.

"Between the pandemic, climate change, social justice movements, and the ongoing fight for democracy, our communities need us now more than ever. Just as cricket unifies communities, we expect that applications developed in the #DeveloperIPL will surely benefit the community and those in need. The goal of this hackathon is to have a positive impact on those who need it the most. Being the easiest Serverless Cloud for developers, Nimbella provides the necessary abstractions, automation, and integrations to create cloud-native applications faster than ever," said Dr Rodric Rabbah - CTO & Co-founder at Nimbella. Following that the projects will be judged by the expert umpire panel of Dr. Rodric Rabbah - CTO & Co-founder at Nimbella, Ankit Sobti, CTO/Co-founder at Postman, Vishwastam Shukla - VP of Engineering at HackerEarth along with the commentatorsNikhil Acharya Prakash, Technical Lead at Nimbella & Ms. Shruti Sarkar - Demand Generation Specialist - Machine Learning at HackerEarth. The judges will judge the submissions starting from 6:00 PM October 26th till 6:00 PM October 28th. The winners of this campaign will be announced on the 29th of October, 2020 at 6:00 PM IST.

For further information, please visit: www.hackerearth.com/challenges/hackathon/developeripl-game. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

