The world's first online service booking for event management and wedding planning is here

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 6 (ANI.NewsVoir): EventTow, the one-stop Android application and website for event management and wedding planning, announced its launch today. With a sharp vision of solving age-old problems of event planning through AI, the company is targeting to change the way people plan their events and weddings. Using the EventTow app, customers can easily book all their events and wedding needs online. The EventTow app is the first attempt to provide customers seamless booking experience through transparent availability for venues/artists/DJs/makeup artists/salon services/birthdays/caterers, etc. at the best prices. Now, from the comfort of their homes, users can book vendors for different events as easily as they buy products online.

For vendors, EventTow offers year-round opportunities and a superior reach to millennials for events in all categories - from big fat weddings to corporate parties. EventTow also provides concierge services and helps the customers and corporates to make their events and wedding planning hassle-free and smooth. The app has bridged the gap between consumers and businesses by collaborating with large salon chains and hotel chains and offering their services directly to the clients.

"Aryahi aspires to be the pioneer in a domain where technology hasn't evolved yet. We want to make EventTow a go-to event planning solution for millennials. For the next few years, we will focus on empowering the beautiful community of artists by providing them a platform to showcase their talent. We want to provide opportunities for such creative minds and scale their revenues to the next level by considering their success as ours," said Hina Dixit, Investor, EventTow. To ensure safety and hygiene during the pandemic, EventTow requires its vendors to maintain social distancing norms and other best practices such as wearing masks and sanitization. The app enables customers to organize their events safely without taking the risk of going out. EventTow is committed to providing a hassle-free experience in using the app/website.

The company is investing in AI and AR technologies to make event planning and booking super easy. The complete app is designed and developed in India and the company supports 'Make in India' and 'Digital India' movements by opening newer markets across India. They want to play a key role in re-establishing Kanpur as a pioneer of innovation, working intimately with various IITs, and coming up with new ventures constantly. With workplaces in Pan India, EventTow wishes to be centered on quick customer issue resolution and making their experiences positive while organizing multiple events at any scale.

EventTow is a one-stop Artificial Intelligence/Augmented Reality based Android App/website founded in 2020. The company aims at fulfilling every kind of event/wedding requirements at affordable rates PAN India. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

