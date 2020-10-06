Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia to run record budget deficit as govt cuts tax, boosts job support

Those measures are forecast to push the budget deficit out to a record A$213.7 billion, or 11% of gross domestic product, for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021. "There is no economic recovery without a jobs recovery," Frydenberg said in prepared remarks to parliament.

Reuters | Updated: 06-10-2020 15:28 IST | Created: 06-10-2020 15:28 IST
Australia to run record budget deficit as govt cuts tax, boosts job support

Australia pledged billions in tax cuts and measures to boost jobs on Tuesday to help pull the economy out of its historic COVID-19 slump in a budget that tips the country into its deepest deficit on record. Prime Minister Scott Morrison's conservative government has unleashed A$300 billion in emergency stimulus to prop up growth this year, having seen the coronavirus derail a previous promise to return the budget to surplus.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg on Tuesday announced A$17.8 billion in personal tax cuts and A$5.2 billion in new programmes to boost employment in a recovery plan aimed at creating one million new jobs over the next four years. Those measures are forecast to push the budget deficit out to a record A$213.7 billion, or 11% of gross domestic product, for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021.

"There is no economic recovery without a jobs recovery," Frydenberg said in prepared remarks to parliament. "There is no budget recovery without a jobs recovery." Australia's unemployment rate hit a 22-year high of 7.5% in July as businesses and borders closed due to strict lockdown measures to deal with the coronavirus.

While the number of deaths and infections in Australia from COVID-19 has been low compared with many other countries, the hit to GDP has been severe. Underlying the budget forecasts was an assumption that a vaccine would be developed in 2021. Australia's A$2 trillion economy shrank 7% in the three months ended June, the most since records began in 1959.

In its new projections, the government expects unemployment to rise to 7.25% by the end of the current fiscal year and then fall to 6% by June 2023. Australia's GDP is expected to shrink 1.5% for the current fiscal year before returning to growth of 4.75% in the next. S&P Global Ratings said Australia remained only one of 11 countries with the highest credit rating of AAA, albeit with a negative outlook, and said fiscal recovery would take years.

"While debt is markedly higher than the past, servicing costs remain manageable, as the interest-rate environment will remain favourable for a number of years," said Anthony Walker, a director at the rating agency. Gross debt is projected to surpass A$1 trillion in 2021/22, from A$684 billion in 2019/20, and then rise to around A$1.14 trillion by 2023/24.

JOBS PUSH The government said it will spend A$4 billion over the next year to pay businesses that hire those under the age of 35 as it targets youth unemployment.

The budget also brings forward previously legislated tax cuts for middle-income earners and extends tax breaks for individuals offered in last year's budget for low- and middle-income earners. Some of these cuts will be retrospectively backdated to July 1, 2020.

The government's highly expansionary budget comes shortly after the central bank's policy decision on Tuesday, at which it kept interest rates at a record low and flagged reducing high unemployment rate as a national priority. The Reserve Bank of Australia has slashed interest rates this year to 0.25% and pumped billions into the bond market to keep credit flowing to the economy.

The fiscal and monetary support this year has helped restore consumption and business confidence and bring the unemployment rate down to 6.8%. Frydenberg has pledged to pare the heavy fiscal support once the unemployment rate falls "comfortably below 6%".

Australia delayed the release of this year's federal budget, which usually takes place in May, as the coronavirus upended most of the economic assumptions underlying its projections. While most of the measures announced on Tuesday were not new, the government affirmed its strategic priorities that include boosting domestic energy production and manufacturing and infrastructure investment.

Frydenberg said the plans would "ensure Australian manufacturing plays an even greater role in our economic recovery".

TRENDING

(Update: Oct 15 launch confirmed) Xiaomi Mi 10T series India launch date to be announced today

18 hours on, fire fighting still underway at Mumbai market

Prison Break Season 6: Dominic Purcell’s assurance, more on Michael Scofield’s fate

The Expendables 4 development revealed, Sylvester Stallone restarts filming Samaritan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

Nagorno-Karabakh says 21 more servicemen killed in fighting with Azerbaijan

Ethnic Armenian officials in the enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh said on Tuesday that 21 more servicemen had been killed in fighting with Azerbaijan, bringing its total military death toll to 244 since war broke out on Sept. 27.The fighting has...

FOCUS-Twitter is testing how its misinformation labels can be more obvious, direct

Twitter is rethinking how the labels it applies to misinformation look and work, its head of site integrity told Reuters in an interview, as the social media company tries to make these interventions more obvious and cut its reaction times....

Pence-Harris VP debate to draw outsized attention after Trump's coronavirus diagnosis

This weeks vice presidential debate has taken on an outsized and perhaps unprecedented significance, with questions about President Donald Trumps health now looming over the U.S. election less than a month away.Vice President Mike Pences so...

Nearly 4 million Americans have already voted, suggesting record election turnout

Americans are rushing to cast ballots ahead of the November election at an unprecedented pace, early voting numbers show, indicating a possible record turnout for the showdown between President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden.Wi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020